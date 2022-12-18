We will not pass judgment, but things such as reincarnation therapy and a mindfulness course are now simply reimbursed by some health insurers. Nothing wrong with that if it works for someone, but we dare to argue that a good car ride can have just such a positive influence on mental health. So why shouldn’t we also get reimbursed for that ride?

For some it’s fishing, for others it’s better to chat with a professional, but for the car enthusiast there’s nothing better for mental health than a good drive. Just clear your head or maybe cultivate a fresh perspective while driving. Relaxation prevents a lot of other complaints.

Plus, few cars can manage to guzzle $100 worth of gas in an hour, so it’s cheaper than most therapies, too. Lower costs for the insurer mean a lower monthly amount for the customers. So good for everyone. Moreover, driving does not put any extra pressure on the healthcare system – if you take it easy.

Are we going to give everyone free fuel?

Of course, let’s attach some conditions to it. Trips during rush hour or to the supermarket are out of the question, because that only causes more stress. Let’s say that people who want to be eligible for the reimbursement have to download an app to prove that it is a trip without a destination on a scenic road. We like it.