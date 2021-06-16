In a room at the Camilo José Cela University, in an act between friends and surrounded by Enrique Cerejo, the president of Atlético de Madrid (“I was the president of the handball section when he signed me in 1990 and they made me athletic”), Domingo Díaz de Mera, the one who was president of Ciudad Real, Talant Dujshebaev (“a brother to me”) now coach of the Polish Kielce, and Paco Blázquez, President of the Spanish Federation, Joseja Hombrados (Madrid, 1972), announced that it was a bittersweet day, but she leaves it: “I have always been a kind of big, happy and optimistic child, and with pain, I have to say that my time is up. From now on I will play with friends, because athletes cannot stop all the activity, which is going badly for us, but the competition is over “.

He read a few pages to thank the people who have passed through his life in “thirty years as a professional, in which so many people have influenced”. That is why he avoided proper names, although he could not help pointing out Ernesto Enriquez “That he was the culprit of everything, the one who has trusted me the most since he discovered me at the age of nine, and that he instilled in me humility and love for handball at SAFA school,” explained Joseja, that remembered the also disappeared Juan de Dios Román who gave him one of his most precious gifts, taking him to the Olympic Games with which he won Olympic silver.

-Since you have won everything in the club competition, five Champions League and seven Leagues, with which of all the successes you remain the most relevant?

-It’s that maybe the Asobal Cup with Ademar was as important as the European Cup with Teka. All triumphs are relevant, all, but maybe the 2005 World Cup is the culmination of all this, for the championship and for everything that was happening, the emergence of Ciudad Real, my sporting life, everything. It is the happiest year of my career.

-Why do you put the end point now?

-The Guadalajara has given me the opportunity to continue active in recent years, and signed season after season. In the final straights of each year I always had doubts, because you were disappointed with the losses, and you ended up exhausted because you are already at an age that one year counts for three. But there was always a click that told me keep going. This end of the season there has been no such click. As simple as that.

-When you played at Granolleres at the end of the season, did you already know that it was the last game?

– Practically, yes. But I didn’t want to say anything. I did not want to put the media eye on my goodbye even if it was an inconsequential match. What hurts me is leaving the B team, relegated. For a moment it was the challenge to continue to give back to Asobal, but I’ll be honest, even if people said that it was still useful, I noticed that the team needed something more, and was no longer capable of giving it.

-Are you happy with your career?

-I am privileged. If someone had drawn that career for me when I started, I would not have made it so complete.

-He must have had bad moments too.

-A sports career is plagued with ups and downs, of course. At the age of forty, at Atlético de Madrid, I suffered a cruciate ligament tear. I thought it was the end, and it would have been if I hadn’t had Talant, who is my other older brother, as a coach, for his encouragement, for his advice from so many years. In very important in my career. He has always encouraged me to continue, so this time I did not call him, because I knew what he was going to tell me. My other brother is younger than me, but in my house he always acted as the oldest, as the reference.

-Now he is president of the Madrid Federation. Give you another view of handball?

-Well, yes, of course, and for that I am so grateful, and I must declare it, to the presidents that I have had in Jesús López Ricondo, Juan de Dios Román, and Paco Blázquez, for their work on handball from the Spanish Federation .

– Since when did you expect this day to say enough?

-I’ve been talking to Talant for a long time, how painful it is to leave him. He always told me that the more years I played, the more I delayed that moment. But it has arrived, because it cannot be otherwise. That is why I want to remember all the colleagues who retire each year and do so in a discreet way without anyone reminding them. But they are also important, like the hobbies that have seen me play. I am so lucky that I am leaving good memories on all the tracks I have played.

-What has been your virtue during these years?

-The love for handball above all else, and then the joy and optimism with which I have faced the work of all these years.