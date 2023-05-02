Little Natalie moved her arm in a strange way and her mother was worried, but she did not imagine receiving that diagnosis

The story of the little girl Natalie moved the whole world. She is fighting for her life after doctors discover the sad diagnosis. It was his mother who told what happened.

Natalie was only two years old when her mother Nicole Dodge she realized that he was moving his arm strangely. She first turned to some relatives who were physiotherapists, who reassured her that it was certainly a minor injury. But then, since the situation didn’t improve, she decided to take her to the emergency room.

Upon reaching the hospital, the medical team immediately took care of the little girl and decided to keep her under observation and proceed with a MRI the next day.

The words of little Natalie’s mother

They told me they didn’t like the look of the bone, that it looked really brittle and could be caused by anything from nutritional deficiencies like minerals and vitamins to cancer, but it was only so passing that they didn’t I thought that might be the motivation.

Instead, a terrible diagnosis arrived the next day, one that no parent would ever want to hear. Little Nicole had a neuroblastoma.

And as if that weren’t enough, a few moments later, not even time to metabolize, they told me he only had a 50% chance of surviving. She could undergo two years of treatment, then she could live or die. A 50/50. I was devastated.

Nicole has tried to do everything, she has contacted the best centers and the best doctors. The cancer started to spread and eventually little Natalie was taken to a experimental treatment center. After five intensive cycles of chemotherapy, today he has the80% chance of survival.

Maybe that’s not enough, but she’s more than 50% and her mom pray every day for a miracle to happen for her little girl.