All people who exercise seek to tone some part of the body such as the legs, arms or buttocks, however, very few stop to think about a fundamental part of the body such as shoulders. If you don’t work on this part of the body, you won’t see a proportionate body, so pay attention to these recommendations if you want excellent ‘deltoids’.

There are some exercises that will help you tone the front, middle, and back of this area, and if you’re worried about carrying too much weight, this doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. Also, you should know that you should not neglect your arms and perform exercises for biceps and triceps.

The 10 best exercises to strengthen the shoulders

According to personal trainer Elliot Burton, for these exercises, You must have dumbbells with the ideal weight, which allow you to execute the movement correctly and, if possible, perform four sets of 10 repetitions each.

These are some of the movements you can do to tone the ‘deltoids’:

1. Dumbbell Shoulder Presss. This consists of putting the dumbbells at the height of your shoulders and raising them quickly, and then lowering them slowly.

2. Press ‘Arnold’. You must always keep your gaze forward, grab the dumbbells and place them in front of your chin and when you lift them you move them. The movement should also be fast up, but slow down.

3. Side raises. Bend your elbow slightly, without extending your arm, and quickly raise your arms to shoulder height. Then slowly lower the dumbbells.

4. Lateral hammer raises. In this exercise you must extend your arms and place the dumbbells at the sides of the body. Raise your arms to shoulder height.

5. Row high. In this exercise you will have to put the dumbbells in front of your body and raise them to the height of the chin. At the top, make sure that the elbows are elevated. This move will work the sides of your shoulders.

6. Shrug. To perform this exercise you must be standing with your back straight and your feet slightly apart. The arms with the dumbbells should be at the side of the body. The movement consists of making imaginary circles or moving the shoulders forward and backward.

7.Lateral elevations on the machine. If you have the opportunity to attend the gym, you can perform this variation of raises on a machine, sitting with your back straight and eyes forward. There he will bend his elbows and lift the weight to shoulder height, without going over 90 °.

8. Front elevation. With dumbbells in front of your body, raise your arms straight in front of your body, keeping your back straight and no more than 90°.

9. Push-ups. Put your hands on the floor at shoulder height and keep your head above your body. Put your head between your arms facing your feet and keep your back straight. Bend your arms bringing your head as close to the floor and return to the starting position.

10. Rear deltoids. For movement you should use light loads. You can perform the exercise sitting on the edge of a bench, there you should be located with your torso slightly forward, the dumbbells should be hanging below the thighs and grabbing the dumbbells prone. Then, raise the dumbbells to the sides.

Always remember to consult professionals, warm up and stretch before doing any exercise.

