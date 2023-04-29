Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12:32 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Food is endangered by a large number of microorganisms that can be partially or totally destroyed with good cooking. According to Aesan, most food poisoning occurs because people do not know how to handle food hygienically.

What many do not take into account when cooking and handling food is that personal hygiene is also important to prevent food poisoning. Hands are the main vehicle for transmitting microorganisms, so you have to wash your hands well before and after handling food.

According to Aesan, work surfaces where any meal is to be prepared must be kept in a perfect state of cleanliness, as well as cutting boards and other kitchen utensils. After each use it is essential to properly clean the surfaces, knives and other utensils, especially if you have prepared raw food, which can be a source of contamination for other food that has already been cooked.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are very healthy and wholesome foods, but they may be contaminated by microorganisms from the soil or may have become contaminated after being harvested during handling, transport and storage. Therefore, you should always wash fruits and vegetables before consuming them. The same is not the case with meat.

Why you shouldn’t wash meat before cooking it



Raw meats should not be washed before going to the pan. This may surprise more than one, but there is a reason that justifies it. No matter what type of meat it is, it should not be washed. If you wash raw meat, the bacteria that is present in its juices and its viscera will spread to the rest of the food and kitchen utensils that you are going to use. In addition, humidity will contribute to the proliferation of bacteria.

The result of washing raw meat can be cross contamination that can lead to food poisoning. Also, the bacteria in the meat are attached to it, so even if you run the water over the steak, you won’t wash it off.

What you may be wondering is how to kill those bacteria that raw meat has: the best way is to cook it. It does not matter if you fry, bake or cook the meat, this will be the best remedy against bacteria. As long as you cook the meat to a proper temperature and it is well cooked, you will not have a problem with bacteria, since all germs are killed at elevated temperatures.

It is recommended that large pieces of lamb, pork and ham be cooked to a minimum of 145ºC, while poultry such as chicken and turkey should be cooked to a minimum of 165ºC. You should not have any doubts that when cooking the meat, external bacteria will die, as well as those found inside the pieces, fillets or chops.