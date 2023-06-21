It is prominently featured on all sunscreens: perishable. Too bad about all those half-empty packages from last year. Or are those manufacturers just eager to boost their sales figures?

KWF Cancer Control it also says: one year shelf life. Well, two years according to the Red Cross. “But keep in mind that the protection factor decreases by half every year.” Niva says that the cream has a shelf life of three years unopened, but opened six to twelve months.

Why the limited shelf life, and why the difference between opened and unopened? Does the cream sometimes mold or curdle?

No, there is a chemical story behind this, says Marijn Meijer. He develops educational materials for Stichting Leerplan Ontwikkeling (SLO) and answers questions QuestionnaireCheikunde.nl of the Center for Youth Communication Chemistry (C3).

Reflect and absorb

Sunscreen contains physical or chemical UV blockers, Meijer explains. “The physical blockers are minerals, such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide,” he says. “They reflect much of the harmful UV radiation from the sun, but also absorb it.” The chemical blockers – dozens of different ones – are specific substances that absorb UV radiation. These are often hydrocarbons, such as ethylhexyl salicylate and octocrylene.

So why isn’t absorbing it harmful? To understand that, we need to brush up on our chemistry knowledge. Molecules are made up of atoms. They each have a core, around which electrons orbit like planets around their sun. All electrons have their own preferred orbit around the nucleus, which is the most energetically stable.

“UV radiation is energy-rich radiation,” continues Meijer. Hence the carcinogenic effect: that energy can damage our DNA. “If that radiation hits such a physical or chemical filter and the filter particle absorbs that radiation, then that energy is used to move an electron of that particle a little further away from the stable state. We speak of an excited state.”

The particle now floats in a higher orbit, further away from the nucleus. It then has a higher energy level, but would like to return to its old, stable job. That happens automatically. “The energy is released again, but now in the form of heat: harmless radiation with a much longer wavelength.”

Connection with oxygen

Why do those filters lose their effectiveness over time? The answer is simple, says Meijer: “Oxygen from the air affects the UV blockers. Oxygen has an oxidizing effect.” In other words, the substances bond with oxygen. As a result, they change their chemical composition, and therefore also their effect.

That happens relatively slowly in a bottle, yet fast enough to explain why you have to buy a new one every year. An unopened package will last a little longer. But on your skin, it oxidizes pretty quickly. The UV radiation itself also affects the filters, and you lose part of the cream through sweating or swimming. Meijer: “All reasons why you should regularly apply sunscreen during the day.”

Are those UV filters actually healthy? “Titanium dioxide can lead to problems when used internally,” says Meijer. “That was established quite recently. Until recently it was also in toothpaste. The chemical filters can sometimes cause irritation and allergic reactions. In addition, some are harmful to nature, such as coral reefs.”

The Consumers’ Association has sorted it all out. Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate may disrupt your endocrine system, the union reports on her page about sun creams, and octocrylene is sometimes an irritant. At least fourteen blockers enter your bloodstream (JAMA2019). Enough homework for those who like to study ingredient lists.