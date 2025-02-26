Turmeric and honey are two foods with a lot of health benefits, so lto combination of both can be the perfect union, especially in terms of inflammation reduction. Although, it is important to know its side effects when joining both products, especially as far as dose is concerned.

Benefits

As progressed in this environment, turmeric contains curcumin, with very varied uses as for treatment of seasonal allergies, the improvement of mental health, its contribution to a better digestion or to combat osteoarthritis problems, among others. This has gained great popularity in recent days thanks to food supplements based on it.

Regarding honey, This is one of the foods that is most known for its benefits, in particularto combat the symptoms of constipated and colds, since it reduces the irritation of the throat and improves the symptoms of cough. While more research is still necessary that support the benefits of both foods.

Bacteria protection

The combination of honey and turmeric can help improve the effects of one on the other, according to some investigations. Besides, Taking both foods together contributes to protection against certain bacteria. For its part, turmeric has a bitter taste, so honey can help fight this aftertaste.

Honey and turmeric is present in the form of dietary supplements, although they also exist with the mixture of both. As for the recommended dose, There is no exact amount, because studies suggest very wide variations between 140 and 3,000 milligrams of curcumin and about 70 grams of honey per day, although It depends on the age, sex or health of each person.

The intake of these products It can occur at any time of the day, whose benefits can begin to be seen once it remains in time. Both honey and turmeric can interact with some medications, So if you are in medical treatment, it is best to consult a professional.