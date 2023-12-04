Home page politics

From: Max Müller

There is some debate as to whether tipping in restaurants is a good thing. Some say: we should abolish it – and just pay waiters properly.

5, 10, 20 or even 25 percent? The question of the “right” amount to tip has always been tricky. However, the consequence for all those who base their tipping on percentages is not at all complicated: it has been getting more expensive for months, more precisely since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine and many prices have risen drastically.

Going to a restaurant will finally become a luxury in the new year when the reduced tax of seven percent that was introduced during the pandemic no longer applies. The previously valid tax rate of 19 percent will then appear on the invoice again. So it’s high time to talk fundamentally about tipping, which doesn’t have to be a given. After all, there are countries, including the Scandinavian countries, Switzerland and the Netherlands, where it is absolutely uncommon to tip. In China and Japan it is even seen as an insult.

Three percent don’t tip in restaurants

It is unclear how much tipping is paid in Germany. Official figures are not collected. In 2019, the Statista portal wanted to know how much Germans would tip “if the food and service were satisfactory and the bill was 50 euros”. 75 percent would give between two and five euros, 13 percent would give less than 2 euros and three percent of those surveyed even said that they never tip. There are no official recommendations; ten percent is a frequently read number.

Tipping is considered good form in Germany – elsewhere it can be seen as an insult. © M. Litzka/DALL·E (machine generated*)

Now the tipping etiquette in this country has changed since 2019, especially due to the corona pandemic. A survey by the opinion research institute Civey from April 2021 showed that more tips were given in German restaurants after the lockdown phases than before the pandemic. “The guests were grateful that our businesses had finally reopened. The increased awareness of the importance of a great dining experience is still there,” says Sandra Warden, Managing Director of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga). What’s interesting is that, according to the study, people in large cities are generally more generous than in rural areas.

“Tipping has decreased noticeably in recent months”

But Corona is over. Service workers feel this in their wallets, says Jonas Bohl from the Food, Pleasure and Restaurants union (NGG). “Tipping has dropped noticeably in recent months become. On the one hand, this is due to the decline in the number of guests in many places. On the other hand, the guests who come apparently give fewer tips than before. The obvious reason is general inflation and the associated personal burdens on guests.”

For Bohl, the solution is obvious. “As a union, we advocate for wages that are so high that you can live well on them, even without tips and even in expensive big cities.” So should the drinking field be abolished entirely? “The tip should never be more than a welcome extra, the cherry on the cake. In Corona times and now, in times of inflation, it is very clear how fatal it is when employees receive such low wages that they cannot make ends meet without the reduced tips. This is also a reason why so many skilled workers have left the industry. Wages have to go up significantly, regardless of tips,” says Bohl.

Vicious circle: High workload, dissatisfied guests, fewer tips

Dehoga managing director Warden replies: Wages are already up. “It is completely clear that fair wages are central to employee security. In the last 1 ½ years, standard and real wages in the hospitality industry have risen above average. We have absolutely no understanding when union circles call for tipping to be abolished. The losers would be the employees!”

This means that the catering industry may be facing a vicious circle. First, fewer and fewer customers come to the restaurant due to rising prices, as a result wages cannot increase and the staff shortage increases. Then the guests become more dissatisfied and tip less, which doesn’t exactly attract new staff. “There are no figures to prove this,” says trade unionist Bohl. “But a certain connection seems logical: service staff who have less time for individual guests due to the lack of staff are likely to receive fewer tips. Tips reward good service – and good service also takes time.”

A study by the Fresenius University of Hamburg suggests that the quality of the service is not the deciding factor, but rather: the free drink before paying. The researchers examined at what point in time the schnapps was served on the house in a Greek and a German restaurant. Result: The tip is highest when the glass comes to the table with the bill.

*This image was created using machine assistance. A text-to-image model was used for this. Selection of the model, development of the model instructions and final editing of the image: Art Director Nicolas Bruckmann.