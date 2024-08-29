Regular exercise increases the production of so-called endorphins, neurotransmitters in the brain that provide well-being and happiness, and which are essential for the balance of mental health. In the case of children, sport is of special interest and relevance because, from a very early age, they need to move, run and channel their great energy. So the practice of exercise brings about several improvements at a multifactorial level. “Training in any discipline, whether a specific sport or in the gym, helps a child to develop harmoniously. At the same time, it strengthens immunity and the nervous system, and its impact on health is very beneficial in general,” says Amelia Pérez Visani, a psychologist specializing in child therapy at the Ariadna Psychopedagogical Center. “Regular exercise teaches a child perseverance, discipline, it develops not only strength, but also strength of character and will, as well as the ability to set goals and achieve them,” she adds. However, it is one thing for children to jump, run or play sports sporadically and another for them to start going to a gym and doing strength and conditioning exercises.

Physical work at an early age has many benefits, both physical and emotional. “On the level of speech therapy alone, for example, proprioception and control of one’s own body has many benefits and improves understanding and communication skills, which is noticeable at older ages,” says Ana Isabel Martínez López, psychologist, speech therapist and director of the multidisciplinary children’s space at the Vélez Rubio Psychology Center. Here, one of the activities that is given priority is gymnastics. “When planning a sports routine for children, it is suggested to follow a hierarchical model that begins by providing cardiorespiratory exercises of a relative intensity appropriate for their age,” explains this expert. And she adds: “At our center, from a physical point of view, children improve strength, elasticity, balance, agility and coordination. Therefore, fatigue decreases, cardiovascular health improves, the immune system improves and sleep quality improves.”

A research published in March 2023 in the scientific journal International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (MDPI), and carried out by Spanish experts in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, concluded that strength training is effective, safe and healthy for the age group between 8 and 14 years. Specifically, in the study called Strength training in neuromuscular and morphological adaptations in prepubertal children It details how muscle strength increased in 100% of cases, leading to an increase in lean body mass and a decrease in body fat, regardless of gender and level of physical activity.

One of the myths about exercising young children is that exercising at an early age can lead to stunting natural bone growth. However, this research showed how strength training can be beneficial for body and bone growth. In fact, it claims that weight training has a lower injury rate than most sports and can help prevent injuries by strengthening the body.

Weight training has a lower injury rate than most sports and can help prevent injuries. The Good Brigade (Getty Images)

Many of the reasons why exercise improves mental and cognitive health in adults also apply to children. For example, in the case of children who are prone to stress or depression due to social pressures, academic strain, bullying or possible conflicts with their parents, teachers or other children at school. As reported in a research article Psychological Benefits of Exercise for Children (2016), conducted by the psychologist specializing in Child Behavior Therapy Karin Gonzalez and published on the educational platform Study, The mental health benefits are diverse. There is a decrease in depression and stress, a positive attitude towards life and a greater feeling of happiness just a couple of hours after participating in any exercise. “Also, the fact of exercising outdoors with exposure to the sun is very good, as it increases your vitamin D levels naturally, and sport can be a form of meditation, as it often removes any thoughts, anxiety and worries from your mind, in addition to the practice of awareness and mindfulness,” the article states.

Amelia Pérez Visani also stresses that exercise benefits balance and natural emotional regulation. “At a chemical level, hormones such as serotonin, dopamine and endorphins are released, but, above all, doing exercises with other children or playing team sports helps with social skills and sharing,” says this expert. In addition, she adds, values ​​are learned: “Many things can be shared, it encourages camaraderie, but also self-care for oneself and for others, and all of this creates bonds with other classmates.”

