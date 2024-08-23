The tragic murder of an 11-year-old boy in the Toledo town of Mocejón last Sunday unleashed in just a few hours a flood of racist hoaxes that spread like wildfire on social media. The seriousness of the lies spread on the platforms, in some cases by anonymous accounts, but in others, signed by Vox officials or the MEP Alvise Pérez, has brought to light a recurring debate in the digital environment: how can the dissemination of this type of toxic content be controlled? Should it be mandatory to identify yourself to use a social network?

The latter is what the prosecutor of the Hate Crimes Unit, Miguel Ángel Aguilar, proposed on Tuesday in a Interview on Cadena SER“We often encounter the difficulty that the investigation cannot prosper because we cannot identify the perpetrator,” said the judge. “When a crime is committed on social networks, it must be possible to find out who the perpetrator was,” he believes.

This is not the first time that the issue has come up. In 2017, the PP launched a non-legislative proposal, which was never processed, that required ID to open a Twitter account. The then Popular Party senator Rafael Hernando took up the initiative again in 2021, but it also failed to prosper.

What scope does the system have to pursue alleged crimes committed in the digital environment? We review below what the regulations currently state.

Can crimes be prosecuted in the digital environment?

Yes. The use of social media is not neutral. Two common crimes on this medium are inciting hatred or spreading paedophile content. In these cases, the investigating judge can request from the company responsible for the platform the data associated with the account from which the alleged crime was committed.

But these investigations can run into two problems. Firstly, to open an account on a social network, it is not necessary to provide the user’s identity. It is usually enough to provide an email address and a name, which can be a pseudonym. However, there are other ways to find out the real identity of the user: the platforms know, for example, the IP (the device identifier) ​​from which the action was taken, and through this they can reach the alleged offender.

However, there are times when platforms do not cooperate with the justice system, or take too long to do so. “American companies say they have to consult their parent company and then they do not respond. Police and judges often complain that, except in cases of child pornography or other media cases, things are going very slowly,” explains Borja Adusara, an expert in digital law.

What responsibility do platforms have?

Social media has its own rules on what content is deleted and what is not. For example, they are very strict with regard to the dissemination of paedophile content, which they remove and report at the slightest suspicion. However, the yardstick is different in other areas. If Instagram censors photos showing women’s nipples, X, formerly known as Twitter, is flooded with pornographic films.

As for content that may incite hatred, the internal mechanisms of the platforms, which combine automatic tools and manual review, are more porous. In some cases, this is due to the difficulty of drawing the line between hateful content (which, however repugnant, is not a crime) and content that incites hatred (which is a crime because it calls for violence). In others, this is because it is virtually impossible to control the billions of photos, videos and comments that are uploaded to the networks every day.

“The application of the Digital Services Act (DSA) implies the establishment of collaboration mechanisms between the CNMC and the platforms, which will have to develop criteria to determine which content is acceptable and which is not, just as happens with the self-control of advertising,” says Adsuara. The delimitation of the border between illegal and politically incorrect content, which until now was determined by each company at its discretion, will be determined by consensus.

Do network users need to provide their ID?

It is not necessary. Paedophile networks that moved content through social networks by tracking their IPs have been dismantled. However, European regulations open up a new possibility to identify potential criminals. The European eIDAS2 protocol, on which the age verification tool for accessing pornographic content that the Government is working on is based, will allow users of online services to be located if the authorities so require.

The system, which is expected to be operational in EU countries by 2026, is a kind of digital wallet in which each citizen will store various documents and certificates (from ID cards or driving licenses to bank cards, university degrees or rental contracts). Each time an organisation requests access to a particular piece of data, such as age (in the case of porn access control), the user must authorise the transfer. The system is designed in such a way that the requester only sees that particular piece of data.

The user decides which data to give to whom. With one important exception: the judge can request to know the full identity of suspects. The eIDAS protocol is designed to speed up bureaucratic and commercial procedures, but it could also be used to corroborate the identity of social network users. “I call it reinforced pseudonymity: if it is used on social networks, not even they will know who you are, but that information will be stored in a trusted third party, such as the National Mint or a company, so there is anonymity, but impunity is avoided,” says Adsuara.

