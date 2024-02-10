Before you open the door of this ZeekrKöttbullar from the freezer as a means of comfort. The dashboard of this Zeekr – which the fan knows is a sister brand of Volvo – has a very large 'Yamaha' written on it. Unfortunately, this is not the resurrection of the great Yamaha V8 that was in the XC90 and S80, and later even in the Noble M600. This time the Japanese company provides a different type of sound source, namely the audio system.

The Zeekr It would be easy to assume it's an XC40 with a stranger appearance, but you'd be wrong. You're actually looking at the upcoming Volvo EX30, but a bit bigger. The technology is therefore just a generation younger than that of the XC40, which has almost the same size on the outside.

Why would you go for a Zeekr and not a Volvo?

Zeekr should be a bit more luxurious in terms of finish and should appeal to a younger audience. The exuberant face should win over the millennials, just like the Tesla-like bag of tricks including a dog mode that keeps the pups cool in the parked car. The Zeekr Things you won't find at Volvo, Zeekr proudly reports.

The brand is also not opting for the Google technology that you know from Volvo, but for a lightning-fast new system. Works well, although some functions, such as adjusting the mirrors, are hidden too far in the menus. The voice assistant was of no use to us for all these kinds of things. Zeekr also wants to be a bit sportier in the market. That's why, for example, they are working on 'the fastest mass production car of all time', which is a Zeekr 001 with over 1,200 hp.

The Zeekr

Someone forgot to pass on those ambitions to the Zeekr In fact, on the sloping but uneven asphalt of Sweden (where the design studio of this Chinese brand is also located), the car was a bit restless due to its soft chassis. Save the throwing and throwing for that 001.

Just like with many other new cars, the three million warning beeps will drive you crazy after about 500 meters of driving. For example, the system that checks whether you are paying attention is upset by your sunglasses and the car starts to beep if you drive 2 km/h too fast. You can turn everything off (and you have to do that again every ride), but even then the

Would you rather have a Zeekr or a Volvo?

If you put sporting thoughts out of your mind, the Zeekr The seat is comfortable and, like the steering wheel, is easily adjustable. The Yamaha audio system, seat ventilation for the driver and vegetarian leather are standard. And that for not much more money than a Hyundai Kona would cost, to name just one thing. If you like its character, we understand why you would choose this Zeekr over a Volvo.

Specifications of the Zeekr

Engine

1 electric motor

272 hp

343 Nm

69 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.6 s

top speed 180 km/h

Consumption (average)

16.5 kWh/100 km A label

Range (statement)

445 km (WLTP)

Loading time

4 hours at 22 kW

29 min. at 150 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,432×1,836x

1,566 mm (lxwxh)

2,750 mm (wheelbase)

1,855 kg

362 l (luggage)

Prices

€44,990 (NL)

nnb (B)