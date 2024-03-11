(advertorial)

If you have fallen for the style, the special freestyle doors or simply the driving pleasure of the Mazda MX-30, then you still have one important choice: the fully electric version or the plug-in hybrid. The starting price of the two versions of the MX-30 is almost the same, so it just depends on what you plan to do with the car. In this article we explain the differences to you.

The fully electric Mazda MX-30 EV reaches 200 kilometers on a single battery charge. If you often drive in the city, you can even reach 265 kilometers after a charging session. Most people in the Netherlands drive nowhere near 200 kilometers in a day, so for these people an MX-30 EV is more than enough. And otherwise, with a charging speed of 50 kW you can charge from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes.

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV

If you want to drive electrically for most of your journeys, but still have the option to continue driving on petrol every now and then, the MX-30 R-EV may be the better option. After a charging session you can drive 85 kilometers fully electric with this car. After this distance, the rotary engine kicks in to act as a generator to recharge the battery. Driving is always done by the electric motor.

The big advantage of the rotary motor is that it is light and compact and makes little noise. The special technology ensures minimal vibrations, so that the rotary motor can recharge the battery in the background. Would you rather charge than refuel? Then you can charge from 20 to 80 percent in 30 minutes via a fast charger. The best of both worlds, then.

The design of the Mazda MX-30

The design of the MX-30 is a good example of Mazda's striking Kodo design. The subtle, cool, minimalist design is not interrupted by striking details. Inside, the MX-30 features sustainable materials, such as cork on the center console and door handles, for a natural look – but without felling trees.

The drivetrain may be modern, but the MX-30 still has the authentic driving pleasure that you expect from Mazda. The Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus provides razor-sharp steering, while the balanced weight distribution ensures consistent handling in corners. Unprecedented driving pleasure.