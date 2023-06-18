Yes, it is true that the telecommunications, telephone and internet market has expanded in recent years in the Mexican Republic, however, the same telephone companies continue to monopolize most of the users.

However, there are not a few people who complain about the telephone services provided by companies such as TelcelMovistar or AT&T, which is why many are looking for other alternatives, and if that is your case we will immediately tell you the packages, as well as the price of the OXXO CEL chip and where you can buy it.

As we mentioned before, the communications market in the Mexican national territory has diversified in recent years, although this has not caused the number of users of companies such as Telcel, Movistar or AT&T to decrease significantly.

However, if you are fed up with the previous telephone companies, one of the best options you have is OXXO CEL, since this company derived from the famous convenience stores offers good recharges where they give internet, calls and messages, as well as social networks.

The following are the refills that OXXO CEL handles:

OXXO CEL 10

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 50MB

*Social Networks100 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package costs 10 pesos and is valid for one day.

OXXO CEL 30

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 150MB

*Social Networks300 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package is priced at 30 pesos and is valid for 3 days.

OXXO CEL 50

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 400MB 1,200MB

*Social networks: 1,000 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

The price is 50 pesos and is valid for 7 days.

OXXO CEL 80

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 500MB 1,000MB

*Social networks: 1,000 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package is priced at 80 pesos and is valid for 13 days.

OXXO CEL 100

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 1,300MB 2,600MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 100 pesos and a validity of 15 days.

OXXO CEL 150

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 2,000MB 4,000MB

*Social networks: Unlimited (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Messenger)

Unlimited Instagram per promotion

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 150 pesos with a duration of 26 days.

OXXO CEL 200

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 3,000MB 6,000MB

*Social networks: Unlimited (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Messenger)

Unlimited Instagram per promotion

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 200 pesos and a validity of 30 days.

OXXO CEL 300

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 4,000MB 8,000MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a cost of 300 pesos and a duration of 30 days.

OXXO CEL 500

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 5,000MB 10,000MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 500 pesos valid for 30 days.

For its part, it should be said that the cost of the OXXO CEL chip is only 29 Mexican pesos, a price that already includes VAT. In addition to this, the only place where these SIMs can be obtained are the OXXO branches throughout the Mexican territory.