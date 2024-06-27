When we talk about Internet connectionWithout a doubt, we are all looking for the best way to get the most out of the money we invest when paying for this service. So we don’t want to waste even one megabyte of what we provide.

In this search for the perfect Internet connection, we usually include a series of tips that we have read and that although it has worked for some, such as turn off the router at night.

Today, in Debate, we tell you how beneficial it will be for your Internet speed to disconnect or turn off the Wi-Fi modem at night, and if you can get a faster line.

Demystifying the practice of turning off the router at night

Turning off or disconnecting the router at night is a common practice among those seeking to optimize their internet connection.However, contrary to popular belief, this does not provide any real benefits.

The routers are designed to operate continuously and stably, providing constant internet access within homes. Disconnecting it may only result in additional hassle when rebooting and waiting for the connection to stabilize again.

Experts from technology providers, such as BT, point out that keeping the router on allows the device to maintain constant communication with the service provider, thus ensuring a stable and quality connection.

Temporarily turning it off may cause the provider to reduce your connection speed to maintain stability, which counteracts the goal of improving the internet experience.

So, When is it really convenient to turn off the router? Situations such as a slow or intermittent connection, the need to change the dynamic IP, update the router or correct minor failures are appropriate times to turn off the device.

This allows you to restart and update your computer’s settings, thereby improving connection performance. It is important not to make this practice a recurring habit, but to use it only when necessary to avoid unnecessary interruptions in connectivity.