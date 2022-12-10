Will robots take our jobs? People have been wondering for a long time. The British economist of the Regency period David Ricardo added to the third edition of his classic Principles of political economy and taxationpublished in 1821, a chapter entitled About the machines in which he tried to show how the technologies of the early Industrial Revolution could, at least initially, harm workers. The 1952 novel the pianolaby Kurt Vonnegut, imagined a not-too-distant United States in which automation had eliminated most jobs.

In the realm of the economy as a whole, the verdict is clear: machines have so far not eliminated the need for workers. American workers are nearly five times more productive than they were in the early postwar years, but there has been no lasting upward trend in unemployment.

That being said, technology can kill certain kinds of jobs. In 1948, half a million Americans worked in coal mining; the vast majority of those jobs had disappeared by the turn of the 21st century, but not because we stopped mining that mineral—the sharp decline in its production to benefit first natural gas and then renewables didn’t start until 15 years ago —but because open-pit mining and mountaintop removal have made it possible to extract ever greater quantities with far fewer workers.

It is true that jobs that disappear due to technological advances are often replaced by others, but this does not mean that the process is painless. The workers concerned may not find it easy to change jobs, especially if the jobs are in different locations. They may find that their capabilities have been devalued. In some cases, such as coal, technological change can uproot communities and their way of life.

As I have said, this form of dislocation has been a feature of modern societies for at least two centuries. However, it is possible that something new is happening now.

In the past, the jobs replaced by technology tended to be related to manual tasks. Machines replaced muscles. On the one hand, industrial robots replaced repetitive tasks on assembly lines. On the other hand, there has been a claim growing number of knowledge workers, a term coined by management consultant Peter Drucker in 1959 in reference to people who are dedicated to solving problems that occur in a non-repetitive way. Many people, myself included, have said that we are becoming more and more of a knowledge economy.

But what if machines could take over a large part of what we have traditionally thought of as knowledge work?

Last week, research firm OpenAI unveiled—to much of a stir in tech circles— a program called ChatGPT who can have what looks like natural language conversations. It is possible to ask questions or requests and get surprisingly clear and even apparently well-informed answers. You can also do fun things—a colleague recently asked an analysis of secular stagnation in sonnet form, and got it—but let’s stick to those that can be useful from an economic point of view.

ChatGPT is just the latest example of a technology that appears capable of performing tasks that not long ago we thought required the services of not just human beings, but highly educated human beings.

For example, automatic translation from one language to another used to be laughed at; some readers may have heard the apocryphal story of the Russian-English translation program being fed “the spirit was willing but the flesh was weak” and returned “the vodka was good but the meat was rotten”. Today’s translation programs may not produce high literature, but they are adequate for many purposes. And the same is true in many fields.

It can be argued that what we usually refer to as artificial intelligence is not really intelligence. In fact, it may be a long time before machines can be truly creative or offer deep insight. Now, how much of what we humans do is truly creative or provides insight? (In practice, how much of what gets published in academic journals—a field I know quite well—meets these criteria?)

Therefore, there is no doubt that many uses of knowledge can be substitutable.

What does this mean for the economy?

It is difficult to predict exactly what impact artificial intelligence will have on the demand for knowledge workers, as it will likely vary depending on the industry and the specific tasks of the position. However, it is possible that, in some cases, artificial intelligence and automation may be able to perform some knowledge-based tasks more efficiently than humans, which could reduce the need for some of these workers. These could include tasks such as data analysis, research, and report writing. However, it should also be noted that artificial intelligence and automation can also create new employment opportunities for knowledge workers, particularly in fields related to the development and application of artificial intelligence.

Okay, I didn’t write the paragraph you just read; It was written by ChatGPT in response to the question “how will artificial intelligence affect the demand for knowledge workers?”. The clue, at least for me, is that I still refuse to use “impact” verbally. Also, the answer does not explain exactly why we should generally expect it to have no impact on aggregate employment. But it’s arguably better than what many humans, including some who consider themselves intelligent, would have written.

In the long run, increased productivity in knowledge-related sectors, like past increases in traditional sectors, will make our society richer and improve our lives overall. (unless Skynet kill us all). But in the long run, we’ll all be dead, and even before then some of us may find ourselves unemployed or earning much less than we expected, considering how expensive our training was.

Paul Krugmann He is a Nobel Prize in Economics. © The New York Times, 2022. Translation of News Clips

