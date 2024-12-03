Since Trump’s victory, favored by Elon Musk, desertion from the old Twitter has spread and the question: should we stay in X? The creator of Tesla has not only invested millions of dollars in the Trump campaign, he also manipulated the algorithms so that his messages of support for the trumpism and ultra-conservative ideas had more reach in their network, while limiting the visibility of Democrats and favoring hoaxes against Harris, according to research by the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and the Queensland University of Technology. His own Artificial Intelligence tool, Grok, has identified him as “one of the largest spreaders of disinformation on X.” It would be funny if it weren’t so dramatic. It would be funny if he wasn’t destroying democracy.

Musk is a flea market Goebbels but with market tools. He has a weapon of mass manipulation that he has deteriorated until it becomes an unbreathable sewer where hate speech and fake news encourage polarization. It has made the verification of information and the blocking of messages that reduced intoxication useless. He claims to have done it for truth and freedom, those two words that the more they use, the dirtier they get, but the real reason has not taken long to become known: to no one’s surprise, Trump has appointed him responsible for the efficiency of the Administration with which he has contracts. millionaires Trump and Musk laughing at people, that’s priceless.