In Jalisco and the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area a warm afternoon is expected but with the cold still present, don't trust yourself!

This Dec. 18cold weather is anticipated in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and all Jaliscobut the afternoons will be warm, according to the National Metereological Service of the With water. Cloudy skies are expected during the day.

Climate in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

In it Guadalajara Metropolitan Areaa cloudy sky is expected with no probability of rainaccording to With water. The maximum temperature will be 23°C, with a minimum of 13°C, highlighting the contrast between the cold and the milder weather in the afternoon.

Climate in the South Coast area of ​​Jalisco: Autlán de Navarro

For the southern coastal area of Jaliscowarm weather is anticipated during the afternoons and cold at night and early morning.

The maximum temperature will reach 27°C, with a minimum of 16°C, experiencing notable temperature variations throughout the day.

Climate in the Ciénega area of ​​Jalisco: Ocotlán

In the Ciénega area of Jaliscoa climate is expected cold with maximum temperatures of 16 degrees, and there will be rains!

A 95 percent probability of rain. Temperatures will range between a maximum of 16°C and a minimum of 12°C, highlighting the rainy factor and the presence of the cold.

Climate in the northern area of ​​Jalisco: Colotlán

In the northern area of Jaliscowithout forecast rainswarm weather is anticipated in the afternoon and cold at night and early morning.

The maximum temperature will be 19°C, with a minimum of 10°C, showing the contrast between day and night temperatures.

Climate in the Altos de Jalisco area: Lagos de Moreno

For the high area of Jaliscocold weather is expected for most of the day, with no forecast for rains according to With water.

The maximum temperature will be 18°C, with a minimum of 11°C, emphasizing cold conditions and the absence of rains.

Climate in the southern area of ​​Jalisco: Ciudad Guzmán

No forecast rainswarm weather is expected in the southern coastal area of Jalisco. The maximum temperature will be 23°C, with a minimum of 13°C, highlighting the absence of rain and the predominance of warm weather.

Climate in the Jalisco Coast area: Puerto Vallarta

For the coastal area of Jaliscowarm afternoons but cool nights are anticipated with minimum temperatures of 18 degrees, with no forecasts of rain.

The maximum temperature will be 30°C, with a minimum of 18°C, highlighting the variation between day and night temperatures and the absence of precipitation.