To brake or not to brake, that is the question. When the traffic light in front of you suddenly changes to orange, do you take the risk or do you opt for the brake pedal? Apparently a timer can help with that. Researchers at the Oregon State University looked at the effect of a timer that shows when the traffic light finally turns red. Such a timer apparently increases road safety.

The researchers got 55 participants to sit in a simulator. They had participants drive digitally over intersections where the traffic light turned orange. In the first situation there is no timer present. In the second situation, a clock counts down the last ten seconds until it turns red. So you see exactly how long you can continue driving.

Traffic light timers are safer in the short term

The research shows that the countdown clocks at intersections ensure that one can make a better estimate with an orange and red light. With the timer at the traffic light, 13 percent more people decided to stop. At the same time, the people who did brake, stepped on the brake pedal less hard. So they braked less abruptly, which is safer.

But in the long run?

A new research from Journal of Safety Research of last month confirms the positive findings, but has an important caveat. If the timers have just been placed at the traffic lights, there will be less red driving.

But after a while, drivers apparently get used to the timers and are more likely to accelerate hard to quickly grab the orange traffic light. The number of accidents also increases after a while. These researchers therefore advise not to place timers.

Which do you prefer?

By the way, there is another kind of timer at a traffic light. This counts down until it turns green, so you can already switch to one and release the handbrake (you sometimes see them abroad, but you can also find one in Rotterdam).

There is also a risk attached to this. There will be drivers who will go with one or two seconds left on the clock. If another driver then just accelerates and picks up dark orange, these drivers will meet at the intersection. You see how that is a problem.