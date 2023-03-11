Brushing your teeth is an oral health care that should be daily. Not only because we all want to have the whitest and most beautiful teeth, but because it is essential to prevent serious diseases that can lead to decay and tooth loss. And despite being such a common day-to-day activity, there are still doubts and associated myths that need to be clarified.

Dentist Marta Simões, heard by the newspaper El Periódico, explained 6 myths and truths about brushing your teeth, so that you can clarify your doubts and ensure good oral hygiene.

1 – We should brush our teeth every time we eat

MYTH. We should brush our teeth twice a day and wait about 30 minutes after finishing the meal to do it.

2 – To clean your teeth well, you need to brush hard

MYTH. It’s not because we brush hard that our teeth will be well washed. We all should use a toothbrush with soft bristles.

3 – The most important brushing of the day is before bed

TRUE. As there is no production of saliva during the night, the teeth do not have their natural protection and, therefore, if we do not wash our teeth with fluoride toothpaste before going to sleep, we have the ideal habitat for the formation of dental caries.

4 – It is normal for gums to bleed during brushing

MYTH. If the gums bleed it is a sign that something is not right and you should schedule an appointment with the dentist to evaluate. An untreated gum inflammation can evolve into more serious problems and even lead to tooth loss.

5 – We must put a large amount of toothpaste on the brush

MYTH. The amount of paste should be age-appropriate and the maximum, even for an adult, is the size of a pea.

6 – Floss should only be used before brushing your teeth

TRUE. The floss should be used before brushing to remove all food remains that are between the teeth. Thus, the fluoride present in toothpaste can enter all spaces.