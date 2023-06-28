Once again, the International Criminal Court (ICC) puts the Venezuelan authorities in trouble. The Pre-Trial Chamber authorized prosecutor Karim Khan to resume investigations on the alleged crimes against humanity committed by the government of Venezuela, specifically during the demonstrations of 2017.

This does not mean that the ICC has paused the process and therefore the resumption. On the contrary, it advances in what is known as the Venezuela I case, in which the State is accused of the death of several peoples, in addition to cruel and inhuman treatment that includes torture of a sexual nature.

The announcement, made public this Tuesday, then acknowledges that although the country has taken “some investigative measures,” it considers that “its internal criminal proceedings do not sufficiently reflect the full scope of the investigation.”In addition, it emphasizes that only those who have executed the orders are penalized, but not the high ranks.

The events occurred in the midst of repression by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB). Photo: Federico Parra / AFP

Human rights defenders agree that this is progress for the victims. The ICC took 1,875 testimonies that support the complaints and that are part of the investigation. The Venezuelan State had requested to know the identities, but the agency denied the request.



Alí Daniels, co-director of the NGO Acceso a la Justicia, explained to EL TIEMPO the importance of the announcement. According to him, it is no longer the organizations and victims who are saying that crimes against humanity were committed in Venezuela, but “that it is the Chamber of Preliminary Questions, that is, an international judicial body. The ICC itself is the one that says that crimes are not being investigated in Venezuela.”

In Venezuela there is a systematic and widespread pattern in the commission of crimes. It is not enough to deny it, but you have to justify it then, that is why this decision is so important.

All this implies, in other words, that the State must appeal this decision and demonstrate that crimes of this type have not been committed in the country, but it turns out that since 2014 in Venezuela there is a systematic and generalized pattern in the commission of crimes of this type.

“It is not enough to deny it, but you have to justify it. So, that’s why this decision is so important,” Daniels points out.

The Government has until July 3 to make the appeal and the document containing it must be filed before July 19. If this is done, the Prosecutor’s Office can respond within the following 21 days. In case he appeals, the Government is also expected to request the suspension of today’s sentence, but there is already a precedent, that of the Philippines, where the government requested the same and was denied, so it is to be expected The same thing happens in the Venezuelan case.

At the beginning of June, prosecutor Khan was once again visiting Caracas. The Government took the opportunity to show “its progress” and it was agreed to open an office of the organization in Caracas. Before the decision of this Tuesday, the defenders hope that the installation of the same will not be interrupted.

Nicolás Maduro, together with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo: Efe / Presidency of Venezuela

For the Venezuelan Human Rights Education-Action Program (Provea) this has been a “historic” step that advances in granting justice to the victims and their families.

Its members explain to this newspaper that this decision has two characteristics. The first is that it has occurred in a fairly short time compared to the precedents in Afghanistan and the Philippines, where this phase was reached, but in longer periods of time.

The second characteristic is that this decision is appealable. In other words, the Venezuelan State has the power to appeal this decision and for this the ICC would have to carry out a new consultation with the victims. The other thing is that the investigative powers of the prosecutor would not be suspended by the fact that the State appealshighlighted Calixto Ávila, Provea’s lawyer.

With the appeal request comes a presentation of cases by the State. There is no time frame for this and, in this sense, what the government can do is to first resume the investigation, update its database and its sources of information, gather more information and prepare what its strategy will be when to present the cases.

“This is a long road, which will continue to be slow and tortuous, not because the Court is slow but because the government makes the ICC slow”, Daniels insists, citing the latest processes as an example.

On April 20, for example, the ICC released the victims’ report. And, on April 24, the Government asked to respond to that report. On May 4, the courtroom declared the government’s request inadmissible and a little more than a month later came the decision of the courtroom to continue with the investigation. “But that’s part of the government’s strategy, to waste time on delaying tactics,” says Daniels.

Taking Daniels’ words, it is necessary to note that a phase of prosecution of Nicolás Maduro and senior Chavismo officials is not yet a fact, which is why emphasis is placed throughout the process.

For the president of the organization Control Ciudadano, Rocío San Miguel, “this decision that the ICC has taken places serious pressure on the Venezuelan political system, which must demonstrate the capacity to carry out genuine national investigations and prosecutions, which in the event it occurs, will have a enormous impact on the National Armed Forces”.

And this reference from San Miguel to the Armed Forces is because many of the accusations are directed at these uniformed men, who by superior orders carried out torture and other crimes.

The Maduro government has not ruled on the Court’s decision. In the face of this type of act, he usually remains silent and a few days later announces his response. Immediately what follows is to wait for the State’s appeal.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

