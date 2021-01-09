In view of new preparations to protect against the coronavirus that will soon be available, there is a nationwide discussion about where vaccinations can and should be carried out in the future. In the health care system there is increasing demand to vaccinate decentralized in medical practices.

If as many citizens as possible should be vaccinated as quickly as possible, the practices have to be included, said the Reinickendorfer medical officer Patrick Larscheid the Tagesspiegel: In the already established vaccination centers alone, the immunization will take much longer than if the doctors also jump in directly in their neighborhoods.

Something similar can be heard from Berlin’s medical association. And the opposition in the House of Representatives is calling for practices to be included. He hardly trusts the Berlin Senate to mass vaccinate in the centers, said the FDP health expert Florian Kluckert, so as many people as possible would have to be cared for in the practices if the nature of the preparations allowed. The CDU member Tim Zeelen said: “The doctors know their patients, as soon as it is possible, it should be possible to vaccinate on site.”

Berlin’s responsible association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians had demanded this days ago: “In outpatient care, we vaccinate millions of people every year within a very short time. We can also do that with the Covid-19 vaccination. “The practice doctors should vaccinate as soon as a remedy is available that is easier to use. The currently used Biontech vaccine must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius. The product from Moderna, like that from Astrazeneca, which will probably soon be approved, can be stored and transported at normal refrigerator temperatures.

In Berlin, the German Red Cross coordinates the operations in the vaccination centers. Country manager Gudrun Sturm told Tagesspiegel that there is a lot that speaks for the centers from a technical point of view: The concentrated approach there makes it easier for the vaccination to be better statistically evaluated, scientifically monitored and controlled according to specific patient groups.

The “Arena” in Berlin has been vaccinating since the end of the year, and the centers in the Velodrom and the Erika-Heß-Eisstadion could soon open. On Saturday, the Johanniter in charge of the Velodrome rehearsed the process with extras – they will be ready for action on Monday.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said on Saturday that initially there would hardly be enough Moderna doses available to give them across the board in practices. In the long term, however, resident doctors could vaccinate with Astrazeneca. The German Association of Cities called for more speed. President Burkhard Jung told the dpa: “Currently, mobile teams are mostly vaccinating.” As a result, the vaccination centers are mostly empty. The vaccination campaign must gain momentum so that people’s hopes are not disappointed.