tigers and Saints Lagoon They faced each other last night on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario, in a match full of goals and emotions. Tigres started the match in a very good way, however Santos Laguna was the one who opened the scoring, with a goal from Harold Preciado. The ‘U’ tied through Ozziel Herrera, who took advantage of a rebound from the Santista goalkeeper to send the ball into the back of the net.
They went to the break drawing 1-1, with Tigres forced to spend a window of changes after a muscular discomfort presented in the captain of the feline squad: Guido Pizarro. For the second half, the offensive midfielder of Santos Laguna: Juan Brunetta, connected the ball in a very good way and put the visit, once again, up on the scoreboard.
Tigres couldn’t find where to hurt Santos. They tried on one side and on the other, but nothing. And things got worse when, around the sixtieth minute of the game, they had to spend their second substitution window, because once again Ozziel Herrera presented muscle discomfort that forced him to lie down on the grass to be attended to by the doctors, and, later, get out of the party
More news about Liga MX
In the end, Tigres managed to get into the match, equalizing it through Juan Pablo Vigón, who also took advantage of a rebound from Lajúd: Laguna goalkeeper, and then it was he who also scored the third goal of the night, connecting with a header from a precise cross from of Tigres’ all-time scorer: André-Pierre Gignac.
Everything was happiness in the ‘Volcano’. Tigres had turned around Santos Laguna and the three points stayed at home. However, in the midst of his smiles, a face of anguish and concern can be glimpsed. And it is that the constant injuries of the newcomer Ozziel Herrera harm at a collective level and set off the alarms, because it is feared that it is a recurring theme that constantly keeps him away from the courts.
For now, Ozziel Herrera is under review by the Tigres doctors and is in doubt for next Saturday’s game against the White Roosters of Querétaro.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Tigres #start #worrying #Ozziel #Herreras #recurring #injuries
Leave a Reply