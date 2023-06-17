Life has taken a strange turn when someone like me can type words like ‘I wish there were more police cars on the streets in 2023’. And yet that’s exactly what I want. Speed ​​cameras have had a strange effect in the UK. Their impact on reducing road fatalities is statistically undeniable, but only if you consider that the greatest common denominator in all road fatalities is ‘speed’.

That remains a tricky point, and one that I will not burn my fingers on here. What I find incredibly painful are the years lost since the introduction of the speed camera in the early ’90s. The way everyone drives these days has clearly reached an all-time low.

Leave the spreadsheets for what they are and just open your eyes; it can be seen all around you. And it’s still pretty complicated to distinguish between those who just don’t give a damn and those who just never learned how to drive properly.

Uncle Agent is watching you

Before the invention of the speed camera, we had things we called “police cars.” They were hidden somewhere and waited for you to do something wrong, and then they came at you. In my case it was because of something to do with, well, let’s call it youthful impetuosity, after which I would receive a stern sermon and maybe a few points on my driver’s license.

But the result of that particular interaction (yes, it actually happened to me) was that every time I later found myself in a similar situation, that police officer would look over my shoulder, so to speak, and speak to me in a chastising manner. If you’re being flashed, that’s definitely not the case.

The fine has become less personal

Speeding violations, or the consequences thereof, now usually just come through the letterbox. In fact, they’re probably one of the few reasons we still need a functioning postal service—them and the dreaded IRS envelopes.

You open the letter, dig through your memory to determine if it was you or hopefully someone else, you check the calendar on your phone just to be sure, and if indeed you were the culprit, you say “**** *’ and that was it. You look at the amount again, and think it’s a shame, but then you start your banking app and press the payment button. You can’t do much more about it anyway.

The only time that experience will actually have any effect on the way you behave in traffic is probably if you already have so many points on your driver’s license that there is a real fear that it will be taken away from you.

Are we going for security or the treasury?

Some people would say that it is a primary sign that society is failing when citizens are no longer even inclined to learn from the threat of harsh punishment. Yes, we have ‘become aware of what speed does’ courses, but they’re pretty widely seen as a ‘wow, that’s a nice three points’ escape route. And those are not even such bad courses, and quite a few people also go there.

I just can’t understand how it is possible that costs and benefits have now been given priority over the safety of road users. The motorist is nowadays seen as a revenue model – sometimes under the guise of safety, or the environment, or something else that comes in handy as a so-called just excuse.