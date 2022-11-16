The word ‘party ban’ is no longer taboo in the discussion in The Hague about how to deal with anti-democratic statements by the Forum for Democracy. Government party D66 suggested on Wednesday to amend the Civil Code in the short term in such a way that political parties can be banned more easily. The party does not explicitly advocate a ban on FVD, but does want the judiciary to take a serious look at it. Experts also see the need for proper legal regulation, but warn against “panic football” after a few incidents around FVD. “If you now focus what should be a good general discussion on one party, FVD will receive the greatest gift imaginable,” says legal philosopher Bastiaan Rijpkema.

Incidentally, it is already possible to ban political parties. The far-right party CP’86 was dissolved by a court in 1998 and banned on the basis of the still existing Article 2.20 of the Civil Code. It states that an association, such as a political party, ‘the object or activity of which is contrary to public order’ may be prohibited. At the time, the judge ruled that CP’86 disrupted that order by inciting hatred and discrimination against people with a migration background. Nevertheless, in 2018, the State Commission on the Parliamentary System, headed by Johan Remkes, found that this ground for prohibition is “too general” and gives the judge “too little guidance” when it comes to political parties.

So far, no new ground for prohibition has emerged. The government is still working on the recommendation of the Remkes State Commission to draw up a separate Political Parties Act that explicitly includes the rules regarding party bans. Last year, the Senate did agree to an extension of Article 2.20, making it easier for the court to prohibit associations such as motorcycle clubs and Salafist groups if their actions lead to “disruption of the democratic constitutional state” or “injury to human dignity, violence or incitement to hatred or discrimination”. Political parties were explicitly excluded from these provisions last year.

D66 wants the cabinet to quickly add political parties to this expansion, which can be done without a change in the law. The party will make this request on Thursday during the continuation of the judicial budget. According to D66 leader Jan Paternotte, this is necessary “because we see that statements by certain parties are becoming more and more extreme and we do not want to let our democracy stand in its shirt”, says his spokesperson. Paternotte refers, for example, to recent statements by FVD MP Gideon van Meijeren in speeches and interviews, which he says amount to glorifying violence and calling for the overthrow of the democratically elected government.

The Ministry of the Interior says that the Political Parties Act will be consulted before the Christmas recess, but according to D66 it may take “years” before both Houses have dealt with the law. “We want the Public Prosecution Service to have the right tools at its disposal if it is needed in the meantime,” says the spokesperson. “The strength of this proposal is precisely that no new law is needed, without prejudice to due care.”

Experts do not think this carefully. Rijpkema, professor of encyclopedia of legal science at Leiden University, fears that D66’s ‘shortcut’ jeopardizes ‘a careful arrangement for the long term’. “After decades of discussion about a better party ban, there is almost a bill and now D66 comes in just before the finish line. If the cabinet chooses the D66 route, I fear that it will not want to properly regulate this delicate issue again in the Political Parties Act. That would be very irresponsible.” Rijpkema points out that until the new law comes into force, the OM can fall back on the current prohibition that was also used for CP’86.

Political scientist Tom van der Meer (UvA) also believes that the rules surrounding political parties deserve a special law. “Political parties are not ordinary associations, but bearers of democracy. Banning a party is therefore much more drastic than a ban on a motorcycle club, you want a law that properly addresses those kinds of dilemmas.” Van der Meer was a member of the Remkes State Commission, which proposed an ‘escalation ladder’ in the 2018 report in which leaders are first prosecuted and then, for example, the subsidy or financing is stopped.

Whether the current FVD would now qualify for a party ban, Van der Meer does not dare to say. “FVD only has a few seats, and is not that big in the polls either. You also have the question of whether their statements go too far. The judge must then be able to take an integral view of whether the actions of FVD negatively affect the democratic playing field or structurally incite their supporters to violence. The advantage of a new law is that the framework against which the court must assess can be formulated from the House of Representatives.”

Rijpkema, who has been publishing about the dilemmas surrounding party bans for years, hopes that this legal framework will become sharper than in Germany. “The law only states that parties may not fight against the ‘liberal-democratic basic order’. That is quite vague and quite a challenge for the court.” He himself advocates including in the law that intervention becomes possible if the ‘self-correcting capacity’ of democracy is affected by an anti-democratic party. “In a resilient democracy, it is crucial that you can reverse decisions. If a party threatens that ability, the most severe remedy of a party ban is opportune.”