The telephone conversation between Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger that Sunday morning began almost like a friendly chat, with comments about a football game to be played that day.

But Nixon was then the president of the United States, Kissinger his National Security adviser, and the dialogue between the two quickly led to the coup d’état that had occurred in Chile five days earlier, on September 11, 1973, as well as to the dictatorship. military that began there.

“The thing in Chile is consolidating,” Kissinger informed him, dismissing the criticism from some media of the overthrow of a democratically elected government in that country. “In Eisenhower’s time we would be heroes,” he commented.

“Our hand doesn’t show in this case though,” Nixon observed.

“We did not do it. That is to say, we help them”, established Kissinger.

This dialogue, one of the various records declassified by Washington over the years, is part of the evidence on the role that the US played in the fall of the socialist president of Chile, Salvador Allende, and the institutional and social breakdown which caused.

Now, as the 50th anniversary of that tragic episode approaches, a question that arose decades ago reappears in different scenarios: Should the US apologize for having led the coup in Chile?

Diplomatic sources told BBC Mundo that Members of the US Congress are actually considering pushing through a resolution suggesting some kind of mea culpa on the part of Washington.

Asked about this, the Chilean ambassador to the White House, Juan Gabriel Valdés, explains that his country has placed the emphasis on knowing the still secret US files on the coup, but would welcome a gesture of repentance or an apology from Washington although he does not claim it.

“I would say that for us a gesture of this nature would be something that we would deeply appreciate and that it would have enormous value for our relationship,” Valdés tells BBC Mundo.

“Our complicity”

Half a century after the coup, Chilean society is still divided in its opinion of the coup led by Augusto Pinochet, who ruled the country with an iron hand until 1990. Some condemn the armed uprising and subsequent human rights violations, others think that military intervention saved the country from the course it had taken under Allende.

And there are clear signs that the wound caused by that chapter of history in Chile continues unhealed.

President Gabriel Boric launched this Wednesday a plan for the Chilean state to begin searching for the more than 1,100 people who are still missing, a task that until now has been carried out by relatives of the victims and human rights groups.

This same week, seven ex-soldiers were sentenced for the kidnapping and brutal murder of singer Víctor Jara on September 16, 1973 —the same day as that conversation between Nixon and Kissinger— at the Chile Stadium, converted into a detention and torture center after the deposition of Allende.

Meanwhile, the US continues with the gradual publication of confidential documents that record what was happening in Chile and show how its own official apparatus acted during the Allende years, material requested from Washington by the Boric government.

“It is normal for a country that had a trauma of this nature to try to reconstruct how that trauma occurred and why,” Ambassador Valdés explains.

And he points out that the US government, which he describes as a “friend”, responded that it would work to declassify material that remains secret about the period of the coup in Chile.

“We want to understand,” says the diplomat, “that by making public the documents that they are going to hand over to us, the United States is basically declaring that this should never have happened, because the documents that we are reading are all from an intervention absolutely improper, often brutal, in the internal affairs of Chile”.

The files that have already been declassified indicate that, in the framework of the Cold War, for the United States, the main concern about Allende was the perspective that his socialist government (the first to come to power through democracy) could “consolidate and the image projected to the world would be that of its success.””, as Nixon himself explained to his National Security Council in November 1970.

To prevent this, the files show, Washington boycotted Allende’s presidency since his election that year: he carried out covert operations trying to prevent the Chilean Congress from ratifying his victory, supported through the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA, for its acronym in English). a failed plan to kidnap the commander-in-chief of the Chilean Army who defended the Constitution, René Schneider, who was assassinated, and after the installation of the Allende government sought to stifle him by weakening the economy or financing the opposition.

The available documentation also indicates that, with Kissinger as a key player, the US supported the Pinochet regime in its early years, despite the concern that its serious violations of human rights generated in the world, including some offices in Washington.

In response to the Chilean request, the Joe Biden government revealed two other secret files last week: the reports Nixon received from the CIA on September 8 and 11, 1973.

The first warned the president of a possible military coup attempt in Chile and stated that Allende believed that “the only solution is political.”

The second, received the same day as the coup, indicated that the Chilean military was “determined to restore political and economic order,” even though it may lack “an effective coordinated plan that would take advantage of widespread civilian opposition.”

The US State Department maintains that the release of these documents, along with thousands of others previously declassified, demonstrates a commitment to partnership with Chile and is consistent with “joint efforts to promote democracy and human rights.”

This was welcomed by those who call for greater openness from Washington regarding its actions during the Chilean coup, although some consider that more remains to be done.

Joaquin Castro, the ranking Democrat on the US House of Representatives’ Western Hemisphere foreign affairs subcommittee, believes it is necessary to identify and declassify the remaining records on the subject to acknowledge what happened.

“If the United States wants to have an honest relationship with Latin America, we have to be honest about our complicity in past events and take steps not to repeat our mistakes in the future,” Castro told BBC Mundo.

Castro recently visited Santiago with a delegation of US lawmakers that included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who has also called for Washington to declassify documents on the Chilean coup and take “full and public responsibility” for its historic role in the region.

‘Create the conditions’

The question of whether Washington has to apologize for the collapse of Chilean democracy was first raised shortly after the coup.

In 1977, a US diplomat at the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in Geneva, Brady Tyson, expressed the “deepest regrets” for his country’s role in subverting the Allende government.

But a few hours later, the then US President, Jimmy Carter, called that statement “inappropriate”, while the State Department indicated that Tyson spoke in his personal capacity without prior approval and called him back to Washington.

That reflected how sensitive the issue could become for someone in the White House: as a Democratic candidate, Carter himself had criticized the Republican administration that preceded him because it “overthrew an elected government and helped establish a military dictatorship” in Chile.

To justify his position as president, Carter cited a 1975 US Senate committee investigation into covert actions in Chile, which found no evidence of direct Washington involvement in the coup.

Peter Kornbluh, an expert at the National Security Archive in Washington who has researched the matter for decades, notes that while “the US documents do not show a direct role for the US government, for the CIA, in the coup itself, they do show three years of efforts to destabilize Chile.”

“The declassified record shows that the intention of these operations was to ensure the failure of Allende and create the conditions so that he could be overthrown,” Kornbluh tells BBC Mundo.

And he adds that “in the first three years of the Pinochet dictatorship, the bloodiest, the US provided economic and military aid.”

Times have changed and in recent times different countries and institutions have apologized for past actions.

Another US president, Bill Clinton, did so in 1999 because of his country’s support for Guatemalan military forces and intelligence units that killed tens of thousands of people in a 36-year civil war, indicating that Washington “You must not repeat that mistake.”

More recently, under the presidency of Barack Obama in 2010, the US also apologized to Guatemala for experiments in the 1940s in which Guatemalan scientists deliberately infected hundreds of people in the Central American country with venereal diseases as part of studies doctors.

But the US “has never assumed the cost” that caused the breakdown of democracy in Chile, says Mónica González, an award-winning Chilean journalist and author of the book “The Conspiracy: the thousand and one days of the coup.”

“What cost? Not only the more than 3,000 detainees, disappeared and executed. There are the 250,000 exiles, the families that a cluster bomb fell on the medium that we see every day, because they were scattered”, González told BBC Mundo.

Neither Clinton nor Obama

In 2000, announcing the release of thousands of declassified documents, the Clinton administration maintained that the public could “judge for themselves the extent to which US actions undermined the cause of democracy and human rights in Chili”.

“The actions approved by the US government during that period aggravated political polarization and affected Chile’s long tradition of democratic elections and respect for constitutional order and the rule of law.”, indicated the White House at the time.

When Obama visited Santiago as president in 2011 and a journalist asked him if the US would apologize for what it did in Chile in the 1970s, he replied that he could not “talk about all the policies of the past.”

“It is important that we learn from our history, that we understand our history, but that we do not get caught up in it because we have many challenges ahead.Obama said.

His National Security Adviser for Latin America, Dan Restrepo, later told reporters that some US actions in the region were “bad,” but he avoided going into detail about Chile.

BBC Mundo tried to talk to the Biden government about the role that the US played in the South American country half a century ago and whether it would consider apologizing for what it did, but until the publication of this article it had not received a response from the White House.

“Governments don’t like to apologize or admit wrong, there is certainly a nationalist (or) legal position,” says Kornbluh. But he adds that “50 years later it is appropriate to express deep regret for covert operations to undermine Chile’s constitutional process.” and “for the role of the US in supporting the apparatus of repressionof Pinochet.

“I believe that both facts violate the values ​​of the American public,” concludes the analyst, “and are relevant today because many countries, including the US itself, face the threat of authoritarianism and the loss of strength of democratic institutions.”

