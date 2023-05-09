Rutte apologizes to Groningen, 22 billion for the region: ‘This is our last chance to do it right’

Over the next thirty years, the cabinet will allocate at least 22 billion euros to Groningen as compensation for years of natural gas extraction. The state will do ‘whatever is necessary’ to compensate damage and to ensure that ‘everyone has a safe home’. “You have been abandoned.”

The Hogeland, Paterswolde, Groningen, Eemsdelta