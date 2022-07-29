FDF leader: ‘As long as it is a little bit of damage to the can, it’s not that bad’

Farmers’ action groups Farmers Defense Force (FDF) and Agractie say the government can stop the new farmers’ actions on and around highways by adjusting nitrogen plans. “We don’t like the actions either, so the government has to start moving now,” says Erik Luiten of Agractie. The FDF-affiliated organization Voll Gass acknowledges involvement in the highway dumping: “If things go wrong, the fault lies with The Hague.”