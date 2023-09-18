After a new biting incident, the British Prime Minister has had enough: he announced a ban on the American bully XL. Are any breeds actually banned in the Netherlands? And does such a ban even make sense? Saskia Ober, dog behavior expert, explains why it is not easy: “Whether a dog is dangerous does not only depend on the dog, but also on the people and the situation.”
