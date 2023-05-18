













Should The Legend of Zelda ever return to its classic gameplay? | EarthGamer

Given the tremendous response to this and its predecessor, it seems that the franchise has just found its way into the future. In fact, its producer, Eiji Aonuma, mentioned that this open world format will be the template for future installments. Which made us wonder if it would be okay for the series to return to its classic gameplay at some point.

The classic gameplay of The Legend of Zelda is well-known and well-loved

the saga of Legend of Zelda It is one of the longest-lived in the industry. In fact, 2023 marks the 37th anniversary of the first time we took on the role of Link to venture to Hyrule.. In all that time it became quite characteristic gameplay.

Although different variations came over the years, it was almost always the same. Players had to visit a series of dungeons to find tools or magical powers to rescue the princess. In each of them was a boss that was weak to that specific tool. Thus the pattern was repeated in various dungeons with different themes.

Source: Nintendo

Despite the fact that it was practically always the same, the fans are delighted with each installment. ANDThis could be mainly due to the story section, which has almost always been compelling in Legend of Zelda. Not to mention the addition of particular mechanics, such as time travel, turning into a wolf, or using motion controls.. Also, his gameplay never presented any problems, so we could consider it an example of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.

However, its developers felt a bit trapped in this model, according to Eiji Aounuma himself. That’s why they wanted to take a very drastic turn with Breath of the Wild, allowing players immense freedom. Although this involved some sacrifices.

Tears of the Kingdom presents a great mix between modern and classic

Yes ok The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild received very good reviews, some long-lived fans complained about something particular. ANDThis was the lack of dungeons or temples like in previous games. Since here they were replaced by sanctuaries and divine beasts, which although creative, did not present the same gameplay of the temples of water, forest and fire of yesteryear. Not to mention the absence of the creative bosses at the end of them.

It seems that the developers listened to the complaints with Tears of the Kingdom. Since for this installment the temples return as such. With everything and its exclusive mechanics, different levels inside and of course the unique and memorable bosses.

Source: Nintendo

Of course, this did not mean leaving behind the great open world and the thousands of activities to do. The developers realized that both styles of Zelda could live with some of the classic within the modern.

It was surely because of this that Eiji Aonuma mentioned that this will be the model to follow. Probably future games of Legend of Zelda They will keep this combination of the classic with the open while improving a few mechanics.

Should we have a fully classic The Legend of Zelda in the future?

Of course many people became fond of the more linear phase of Legend of Zelda. After all, fans have different styles of play, and not everyone has the patience or time to venture into an open world. Some would prefer to take the most direct line to the rescue of the princess and consider themselves well served.

Taking this into account, it would undoubtedly be nice for the saga to return to its beginnings sometime. Although based on the success and reception of its most recent installments, we may not see it so soon. If we do, it will likely be through spin offs or even remasters of past adventures.

Source: Nintendo

We know what it’s like to miss a more linear The Legend of Zelda. However, demanding that Nintendo give it to us may not be the best option. The sagas have to advance, improve and adapt, otherwise it would be the same fans who would reproach the lack of innovation.

Also surely a linear game is not completely out of the cards. Let’s remember that other franchises like Metroid and even Super Mario had their moments of returning to the classic, even when they had already achieved success with other gameplay. Of course, if this does not happen with Zelda, there is nothing to stop us from revisiting the classics whenever we want.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.