When it comes to history of video games many show that they have a rather distorted view of the evolution of the medium. Basically what prevails is a vision American-centered for which the United States are considered the reference territory of the whole world, as if they represented the universality of the sector and all the events that took place elsewhere had no importance or dignity. The same history of Japanese video games is often read in relation to the economic relations between Japanese companies and the USA, losing much of its specificity along the way or, worse still, returning stories full of prejudices.

Unfortunately, the operators of the sector, including journalists (why not) have a very bad tendency to look at the history of video games only from the point of view of economic power relationslosing along the way entire regions in which videogame culture has developed autonomously and often very interestingly.

To realize how wrong it is to read the medium’s past only from a point of view, however convenient, we consider the famous crisis of 1983, which according to a certain narrative was in danger of destroying the medium itself. Many speak of it as an apocalyptic event and often tread their hand on this point, when in reality its effects were much less extensive than is believed. Of course, the first major US hardware manufacturers, like Atari and all the companies that gravitated around it ended up upside down, but video games never really risked disappearing and the crisis only affected relatively territories such as Japan or Europe.

To understand how the story has often been told in a distorted and exaggerated way, just think of the different ways in which it is called around the world: in the United States we talk about “Video game crash”, an expression black hole that seems to suck its entire medium, while the Japanese tell it as “Atari shock”, that is, they better circumscribe the event from its name, thus limiting its scope. Moreover, from them during the years of the crisis, ie those between 1983 and 1985, the industry prospered, so much so that it was two Japanese hardware manufacturers, Nintendo first and SEGA following, who revived the console market in the USA.

The same Europe he felt little of the effects of the Atari Shock. For the old continent it is even wrong to talk about the market, given that there were many different markets in those years, some even made up of hardware widespread only within certain countries (think of France and the Oric or the influence of Spectrum and BBC Micro on the English market). To understand the situation well, just read this rich article by Damiano Gerli, which makes a complete picture of that era. Also for the purpose of understanding the matter, you can read this interesting thread on the Resetera forum, where a Moldovan player talks about the peculiarities of the videogame medium in his territorybetween competitions between pirates for those who produced the best translation of “imported” games and a great love for graphic adventures, which did not experience any crisis, so much so that locally they thought it was almost absurd that we were talking about such crises, so many and such were the local productions they could enjoy.

Even today the situation is much more multifaceted than we think. Think for example of the reception of Xbox Cloud Gaming in Brazil, much more enthusiastic than in the USA and Europe, which is explained by the suffering of that territory with the excessive prices of the hardware.

Of course, with this article we do not pretend to exhaust the question. Consider it just a starting point for a much bigger discussion, which concerns not only how we tell ourselves about video games, but also how we contextualize and understand them.