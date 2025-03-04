When preparing food, resorting to canned cans can get us out of the occasional hurry. Easy to include, fast and rich, it is one of the most resolutive ways especially when we have little time to cook. However, some questions like this also arise in this area: What should we do with the liquid they include? If we analyze our habits, we find that there are those who take advantage of the one in the tuna cans for salads, others that include the pickle next to the potatoes to eat the mussels and others that wash the chickpeas to get rid of it.

Can you include or do you have to throw it?

The president of the Official College of Dietists-Nutritionists of Cantabria, Pablo Martínez, explains that this liquid usually is usually made up of syrups, oils, salt water, syrup or lemon, and that a priori It does not have to be something bad for health. Remember that all foods that come to the market are subject to a series of controls and that in them, the accompanying liquid is also analyzed.

The main function of these is none other than extending the useful life of food, since in many cases it is a mere complement to the qualities of the product itself. Now, the quality of canned cans must also be taken into account, because In those that is lower, it could become harmful.

| Source: Istock

What liquids is better to keep and which are not?

Canned oil

Although it is evident that canned oil cannot be equated with olive oil, it is possible to use or add it to salads, for example. In this sense, Carmen climbing, nutritionist, confirms that It is not badalthough he argues that he prefers to add the tuna to the natural and put a jet of a good oil.

Water of the asparagus

Although it may seem rare, there are those who drink the water from the asparagus. This practice was more common a few years ago. In general, it is water with abundant salt, so it is not entirely beneficial for health, although as the nutritionist states, it is not harmful either. “You can drink, but You will not give us anything beneficial. If we want liquid, better water or an infusion, “he adds.

The liquid of the legumes

Finally, the liquid of the legumes is one of the most controversy, since there are those who affirm that they must be washed conscientiously and others that are not necessary. According to the opinion of the experts, for example, the canned chickpeas boat only has a starch, a component that It is not harmful.