“If the Church does not keep pace with the times, then so much the worse for the times,” he assures Chairman of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media Vladimir Legoyda… – The Church is always obliged to respond to a person, to new situations in the modern world, but not always follow the lead of the world. The church is the gospel, it is what changed the world. How can we refuse this? ” Ideas of mercy, equality of rights, unacceptability of violence, according to him, originated precisely from the Christian worldview. “And when we are horrified that wars are going on, children are being killed, we think that such a reaction is possible, because 2000 years ago the words were spoken from the cross:“ Forgive them, because they do not know what they are doing, ”he explained.