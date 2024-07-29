The Pension for the Welfare of Older Adultsgranted by the Government of Mexico through the Ministry of Welfareis an essential program aimed at improving social protection for adults over 65 years of age.

Elevated to constitutional rank in Mexico, the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults It is a right guaranteed to all citizens who meet the requirements, regardless of the government in power.

Do you have to pay taxes on the Welfare Pension?

The doubt on social networks about whether they should pay taxes to the SAT for the Welfare Pension It arises among those taxpayers who receive this additional support to other social security pensions, especially if the combined amounts exceed the tax exemption limits.

He Service tax administration (SAT) has clarified that the financial support received through government programs, such as the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults, does notor are considered income for individuals.

This determination is based on Article 90, fifth paragraph, of the Income Tax Law (IT Law). According to this provision, Such supports are not subject to taxes. .

Therefore, People who receive the Welfare Pension do not need to worry about paying taxes on this income or by declaring it in your annual declaration form, since the SAT has classified it as non-taxable income.

This ensures that beneficiaries can enjoy financial support without additional tax complications.

Difference between exempt and non-exempt income

It is important distinguish between tax-exempt and non-taxable income. Non-object income is not included within the scope of the Income Tax Law, which means that it does not generate the obligation to pay taxes or report it in the annual declaration.

On the other hand, an exempt income is within the scope of the tax, but the taxpayer is released from the obligation to pay taxes on it.