College is exciting, yet no easy chapter in every person’s life. A wealth of lectures, tests, assignments, and other related issues can drive you nuts. On top of that, students’ schedules are often packed with additional commitments, such as sports, extracurriculars, and even jobs. And this only makes the lack of time and pressure from the college routine worse.

The good news is that you can make your life simpler. We bet that many of you know that it only takes a few clicks to obtain help. All you need is to hop on the web, find a trusted assignment writing service, and delegate your assignments to proven experts using paperwriter promo code. For example, you can check out PaperWriter reviews and get your tasks done already now. But what about this AI chatbot that everyone’s talking about lately?

Having taken the world by storm, GPT Chat is now showing potential to replace time-tested assignment help platforms, or doesn’t it? Read on, and we will help you figure out whether you should stick to assignment writing services or try AI for your college matters!

Benefits and Drawbacks of GPT Chat

In case you are wondering, “What is Chat GPT?” It is an AI-powered tool introduced by OpenAI. It’s a large language model-based chatbot that can mimic human conversations, answer any questions, and even generate content, such as college assignments. The biggest highlight of this bot is its ability to refine the content toward user requests in terms of length, format, style, etc.

ChatGPT Pros

Free to use – GPT chat is available for free with almost no limitations. Though there is a paid version for more demanding users. Simple and intuitive – Although the technology sounds pretty complicated, using this bot is incredibly easy. Results in a flash – When you give a prompt, you will see the bot generate a full-scale assignment in just a few moments.

ChatGPT Cons

No creativity and authenticity – Unlike a human, the chatbot can’t generate ideas on its own, which can result in a lack of creativity and uniqueness. AI-use penalties – Just like teachers can detect plagiarism, they can detect AI-generated content with special checkers, such as GPTZero, which can result in a low grade and other penalties. Possible low-quality – The bot has limited access to resources and functionality, which can potentially mean poor-quality assignments. Low accuracy – Unlike professional authors, the chat can’t think critically and evaluate information, which can result in poor accuracy of information. Not suitable for all assignments – When it comes to assignments that require a lot of analysis or research, a machine might not be able to handle them. Reliance on technology – A trusted assignment writing service guarantees a timely and good result. However, ChatGPT is a technology, and it can experience technical errors that can hinder the outcomes.

Benefits and Drawbacks of Assignment Writing Services

An assignment writing service is an online platform designed to undertake students’ college tasks and help them score high grades with ease. Such platforms are well-known and tested over time, which makes them a popular choice among students.

Assignment Writing Services Pros

Client-oriented help – Human experts can provide you with custom assistance tailored to your unique vision. Zero plagiarism – Unlike ChatGPT, assignment help services don’t rely on external sources to create your tasks. Thus, originality is guaranteed. Security – Trusted assignment help platforms always prioritize your privacy and security. All types of services in one place – A good assignment writing service will offer you more than just writing. It can provide you with different types of services for all kinds of assignments. Top-rated experts at your service – While AI doesn’t have proven expertise in any field, experts from trusted writing platforms do. So this is your chance to get your assignments done by real pros. Better quality – Human experts can supercharge your assignments with their own experience, creative thought, and understanding of the topic, which can lead to significantly better quality.

Assignment Writing Services Cons

Longer waiting time – You can request urgent assignment writing help due in a minimum of 6 hours. However, you won’t get instant results. The possibility of revisions – In some cases, you might need revisions to polish your assignment to perfection. There is no free option – When using an assignment writing service, you will have to pay for your assignments. However, the price is typically affordable.

The Reputation of AI vs. Professional Services

We bet that every student knows about assignment help services. These platforms have been on the market for decades and have earned the love and trust of students from all across the world.

On the other hand, OpenAI has just released ChatGPT in 2022. The tool has quickly gained popularity. But it’s still new to the industry. The chatbot limits the number of characters it can generate to 4096, which is rather inconvenient. It also can’t handle complicated prompts or consider all the factors that might matter to you in your assignments.

Another important consideration is how hostile the entire academic sector now is toward AI in academic writing. Some students received bad grades and even got expelled from their colleges for the use of ChatGPT.

Due to these reasons, we can say that the reputation of assignment writing services, as well as the quality, still outstands that of ChatGPT.

Conclusion

Whether you are a working student or just someone who struggles with a hefty academic load, obtaining qualified help is always a good solution. It’s a chance to take a break and rest from all the stress and pressure put on you. At the same time, it’s an opportunity to boost your academic performance with literally no effort. The only question is what kind of help you should choose in 2023.

Choosing between an assignment writing service and ChatGPT, the choice is still obvious. Professional writing services give you the quality, versatility, and creativity that a machine can’t. Compared to AI writing, assignment help services are more trusted and time-tested. So make the right choice!