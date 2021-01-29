What a week for video game news! Join Eurogamer news editor Tom Phillips, reporter Emma Kent and me as we discuss Microsoft’s dramatic U-turn on its controversial Xbox Live Gold subscription price-hike, PlayStation 5 scalpers … again, Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves sex mods, confirmation of Dragon Age 4’s location, and rumblings of a new Knights of the Old Republic game.

Eurogamer Next-Gen News Cast – Should Sony issue refunds for Control on PS5?

There’s more! This week we saw disgruntled Control fans call on Sony to issue refunds for the game’s Ultimate Edition, which launches on PlayStation 5 the same day it’s made free on PlayStation Plus. The question is, will Sony listen?