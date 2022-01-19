The question no longer has such a foregone answer. In addition to having acquired a colossus in terms of pure numbers, new directions such as mobile gaming and new life for the Game Pass, Microsoft first of all he bought a lever. The idea of Phil Spencer to bring this subscription to as many systems as possible, it can no longer be taken lightly, not even by Sony.

If until two days ago, understanding how and why Sony should have welcomed Xbox Game Pass as “salvation” in its arms was a simple mental exercise based on “what if”, today things have changed. With that firepower even Sony could falter, also considering the health of its flagship studios: Naughty Dog is in the post-intensive phase of adjustment for The Last of Us Part II for example and the others, they are certainly not a window on happiness. , although certainly, the productions of the highest level remain. But for how long?

A special editorial would probably be needed, but it would take very little to bring Sony to accept what seemed impossible two days ago. In a nutshell, it would be enough to insert the new Call of Duty on the Game Pass from day one to shock the market, let alone if for some reason it was exclusive. Yet, perhaps something is still missing. Perhaps Sony would actually have more advantages over Microsoft from the Game Pass, with a good division of royalties: PlayStation 5 would be the only console to have Sony’s super exclusives in addition to Microsoft’s, an element also pointed out by Jeff Grubb.

To me, this seems like the obvious solution. Sony could dictate terms if it comes to the table today because Microsoft still needs PlayStation 5 more than Sony needs Game Pass. But that could change quickly. https://t.co/ZgslPpzVoE – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 19, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The event is so big that we may not even be able to imagine what implications it will bring in the next few years, hoping for a bright future for Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. The more competition there is, the more we players benefit from it.

Source: venturebeat.com