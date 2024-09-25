There are five days left for the responsibilities of the local deputies who did not obtain the candidacies in Morena for their reelection or for others and some who do not have the offer from the governor Ruben Rocha Moya to incorporate them into his cabinet when they hand over their seats in the State Congress. Among them are Cecilia Cobarruvias and José Manuel Luque Rojas. Some say that this has not happened because Rocha Moya is more occupied with other more important issues, especially security, than spending time trying to accommodate the local deputies who are leaving their seats in the State Congress. In reality, nothing happens if they stay looking around for a few days.

Least It is the consequence of the electoral trials that the opposition instituted, but the strong thing for the general secretary of the Union of Steering Wheel Workers of Northern Sinaloa, Rigoberto Rodriguezis in criminal matters. There is evidence that “Rigo” Rodríguez may have violated electoral laws during the campaign because on June 2 he invited people to vote in favor of Morena candidates. There are those who are interested in how the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of the State of Sinaloa resolve this point, but more so in what the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Matters determines, where he was criminally sued by lawyer Martín López Félix, legal representative of opposition candidate Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez.

As much as They have clarified that the agreement to change the charge for minimum consumption from 20 to 12 cubic meters does not have to go through the State Congress, the president of Citizen Vigilantes for Transparency of Sinaloa, Guillermo Padilla Montielpersists in the opposite. The point is that he sees it as an increase in the service rate, so he takes articles from the law to show that the Japama officials are breaking it. When many believed that the issue was over, Padilla Montiel took it up again. And he is asking for the intervention of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. The strange thing is that now he turns to him when he gets carried away.

The revelation what the cenecista leader did in Ahome, Zeferino Gonzalezthat he had met with the mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros To stop the eviction of the organization’s building, he messed things up. To begin with, he denied the meeting, which leaves Zeferino in a bad position. Based on what has been said, Vargas has no intention of stopping the eviction because he has already given color to what the building is going to be used for. The dispute could go on for a while and the clash could occur because the cenecista leader hinted at going to legal litigation and mobilizations.

More or less now It is known who will be included in the business sector to your Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros’ cabinet. It is about Dulce Ruiza businesswoman in the transport and tourism sector. She is also the leader of an organisation of businesswomen. In fact, among the leaders of business organisations it is already taken for granted. Ruiz will benefit from taking a chance with Vargas in the last elections.