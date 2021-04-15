Alejandro asks: Hello Miriam, I wanted to ask you if it is a good idea to make a cover crop with rye in a field in which the next few days will be harvested second-class soybeans and first-class corn (always expected September-October). The idea is not to use tart, only about 35kg rye. I ask why in a freshly harvested batch of corn, I broadcast 45kg of rye (with altina), but that batch goes to first-class soybeans, thank you very much in advance.

Response from Miriam Barraco: Hello Alejandro. With respect to broadcast seeding, it is generally more convenient to do them before the harvest of the summer crops so that, for example, in the case of soybeans, the leaves fall and cover the seed. Sowing volleys on the residues already harvested will be more dependent on the subsequent rains to have a good emergence.

Regarding the density of rye, it would be necessary to weigh it a thousand to see how many seeds per m 2 are being sown. Taking into account that it is broadcast and the implantation efficiency is usually lower than with a seeder, it may be a bit sparse (unless the seed is very small and has a low weight of a thousand). With regard to a cover crop that is sown as a predecessor to an early corn, one must be very careful with the time of drying.

First, see how the spring forecasts are coming and if it is somewhat dry, dry the coverage as early as possible, which will surely be at the beginning of the season. If you have a well-loaded profile or with a nearby nap, this aspect may not be important. Another issue to consider in a rye-corn sequence is nitrogen availability. Possibly you are going to have nitrogen immobilization and this requires increasing the dose of fertilizer. Greetings!

Agroconsultas is a #ComunidadDigitalColaborativa that aims to #DemocratizeKnowledge among technicians and producers.

More information in www.agroconsultasonline.com.ar