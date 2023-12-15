Thursday, December 14, 2023, University Stadium in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León. 'Volcano', as its people call it. It's 9:00 p.m.; Tigers and America They compete in the first leg of the final for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The america. Or at least that's what the numbers say, which place the azulcremas as leaders in the championship. However, Tigres was in front: the brand new champion of Mexican soccer, so the 1-1 tie was, for many, a good 'business' for those from Coapa, who will define everything on their own field.
The scorers of the match were Henry Martin for América, scoring from the eleven steps after a penalty committed against the naturalized Mexican Colombian forward Julián Quiñones, and for Tigres Ozziel Herrera scored, from a dead ball.
The match had just begun, when, in a split ball near the area defended by the Tigres goalkeeper of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León: Nahuel Guzmán, Rafael Carioca arrived late due to a ball disputed against the number ten player of the Águilas del América, the Chilean Diego Váldes.
There were few complaints at the time, because the match was just being born. However, the networks did not wait, and jumped against Rafael Carioca, ensuring that he should have been sent off, regardless of the minute in which he committed the foul.
