Many inside and outside of Argentina, the homeland of the popular Pope Francis, continue to wonder why he has not yet visited his native land despite the innumerable trips he has made around the world in his ten years as pontificate.

In August, when asked by journalists from the Catholic magazine New life On the subject, he limited himself to saying: “We are going to wait for the elections to pass.” It was a plausible reason why his visit could not at this moment appear tinged with political overtones.

The result of the primary elections won by the ultra-liberal Javier Milei and his acid attacks against the Pontiff have raised the question of whether a visit by Francis to his land is appropriate within the Pope’s most intimate circle.

It is serious that a candidate for the Government of Argentina allows himself to insult the Pontiff in such a serious and even profane way, calling him off as “imbecile”, “left-handed”, “disgusting”, “disgusting”, ” communist” and “representative of the Evil One”, that is, of “devil”.

And the most serious thing is that a good part of the electorate of the extremist Milei are young and from the poorest peripheries. And it is precisely the young, as was seen at the World Youth Day meeting held recently in Lisbon, who have always shown the most appreciation for the Pope. They like Francis because of his simplicity, stripped of the old pontifical frills of the past and who uses a language that they understand and appreciate very far from that of the old Vatican.

It is true that, in all probability, Francis has not yet visited Argentina for political reasons that are well known to all. And he understands. He was even accused of being a Peronist while he himself has confessed that they tried, when he was in Buenos Aires, to put him in jail. That’s true. So it is even more difficult for him at this troubled political moment in his country where a new Trump or Bolsonaro could come to power, or perhaps something worse with the possible victory of Milei.

For this reason, it is not impossible that, faced with the political and social danger, Pope Francis would come up with an escape to his homeland as a message not in favor of any candidate but in defense of democratic values ​​that are also religious.

I know from experience, after having made more than 100 trips around the world in the past, with Popes Paul VI and John Paul II, the whole complex apparatus of preparing one of those papal trips in some difficult cases also in its political aspect. And social. At this moment I remember Pope Woytila’s trip to Chile in Pinochet’s time, which aroused so much criticism due to the political nature that he ended up having.

Times, however, have changed. The papacy of Rome, since Francis, is no longer the same even though the old Curia resists the cosmic change that the Argentine pope, the first to reach the papacy, as he likes to say, “from the periphery of the world” has imparted to it.

There is no doubt that at this moment, the Argentine Pope knows very well what his country is at stake, with reflections throughout Latin America and beyond. He knows what Argentina is at stake in the next elections that could place someone in command of the country who could strengthen the wave of hatred against the values ​​of democracy that are threatened globally with his victory.

Traveling to his homeland unexpectedly or not, Pope Francis undoubtedly follows closely and wants to be there, alongside the young and the most socially neglected faithful, those on the periphery who always suffer political cataclysms.

If for Milei Pope Francis is a demon, for millions of the world’s young and poor, he continues to be more of an angel who would rather welcome than despise, who instills hope and who knows how to touch the mud of the earth with his feet, without fear of getting dirty. those who suffer discouragement and discrimination in the world without asking them who their god is.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region