The tough defeat yesterday against Villarreal by a result of 5-3 was not the only surprise of the afternoon for FC Barcelona, but also Xavi Hernández communicated his desire to leave the club at the end of this season. The Spanish coach considers that the team needs a change of direction, given that the results are not producing as expected, so the Catalan has decided to step aside, based on his love for the Blaugrana colors.
From here the question arises as to who will replace him as coach of the Barça club next season. Several candidates are being considered, and the option of Pep Guardiola is not only always there, but every time his name is mentioned, the culé fan breathes excitement, especially if he remembers that golden era of FC Barcelona, in which They won everything as an institution, playing football possibly never seen before in this wonderful sport.
In short, it seems that the fans would be very supportive of the return of the most successful coach in the club's history. However, a series of conditions must be met for it to occur, so we will see how things end and who ends up coaching FC Barcelona next season.
