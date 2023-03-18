Home page World

From: Christopher Sahler

Split

Seven people were injured in turbulence on a Lufthansa flight. A flight attendant is said to have instructed the passengers to delete pictures and photos from the plane.

Frankfurt/Washington DC – There must have been dramatic scenes that took place on Wednesday, March 1st Lufthansa flight from Austin, Texas on the way direction airport Frankfurt have played. About an hour after takeoff, the plane hit Tennessee in such severe turbulence that seven people were injured and photos showed food and drinks being thrown into the aisle. Now passengers report that crew members have instructed them to delete photos and videos on their smartphones.

Dangerous turbulence on a Lufthansa flight: Should passengers actually delete photos and videos?

The flight route shows that the Lufthansa plane initially flies north from Tennessee via West Virginia to Pennsylvania. The plane turns over Pittsburgh and heads south-east again, finally heading for the US capital Washington DC. At Washington-Dulles Airport, passengers are received and cared for by rescue personnel.

A Lufthansa plane has encountered severe turbulence over the United States. Seven people were injured. (Iconic image) © Boris Roessler/dpa

Lufthansa flight has to make an emergency landing in Washington – injured passenger describes dramatic scenes

One of the seven injured people on board told the portal insider.comthat the plane was suddenly descending, causing food and personal items to be thrown through the cabin. During the first deep descent, she hit her head on the plastic tray on the seat in front of her. However, the machine quickly stabilized and began to climb. As a result, she was thrown out of her seat and hit her head on the ceiling of the plane.

“It was one of those moments where we knew within five to 10 minutes that we were going to die and we didn’t know if we were going to make it anywhere safe,” Schmidt told insider.com. “It felt like the innards of my body were being shaken out.” She also claims a flight attendant asked passengers to delete all pictures and videos. About five minutes later, the same flight attendant made a second announcement with the same instructions, but this time with a suggestion that this was to protect the privacy of other passengers. (csa)