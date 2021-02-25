A good part of the talents of Japan Studio, Sony’s first-party, are no longer in the company. Just a few minutes ago, it came to light that some of the talents of Sony Japan Studio have left the team, which has brought games like Ape Escape, Gravity Rush or Knack to competition. These former Sony talents will follow the path of Keiichiro Toyama, creator of Silent Hill, who a few months ago announced the creation of his new studio, Bokeh Game Studio, separate from Sony Japan Studio. Although Sony has not confirmed the news, the medium Videogameschronicle has echoed a series of tweets from some developers who have confirmed their departure. Is it a good time for Microsoft to sign Sony Japan Studio?
Should Microsoft sign Sony Japan Studio? These are all the former talents of the company:
2 月末 で SIE JAPAN Studio を 離 れ る こ と に な り ま し た。 こ れ ま で あ り が と う ご ざ い ま し た。 次 の 場所 で も ゲ ー ム 制作 を 頑 張 り。 I’m leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of this month. I’m going to continue working hard on creating games. Many thanks to everyone! pic.twitter.com/WPpiLpCtoY
I have a information. I will leave from SIE JAPAN Studio at the end of Feb. Rather than working, I’ve been playing with PlayStation and videos for the past 14 years. I will continue to play new challenges in the new company to bridge between game and video. Thanks. #JAPANstudio
As the Videogameschronicle medium points out, many Sony Japan Studio developers have announced their departure from the company through social networks. Including Masaaki Yamagiwa, producer of Bloodborne, and Ryo Sogabe, director of Ghosts of Tsushima, who left Sony Japan Studio in February. These names are in addition to others already known who left the company in 2020, such as the creator of Silent Hill or Teruyuki Toriyama, producer of Demons Souls Remake.
As the media points out, Sony Japan Studio has not brought many benefits in recent years. To this must be added that the developer wanted to create games aimed at the Japanese market, while PlayStation prefers a more global cut for its first-party games. Hence, the weight of the PlayStation development center shifted from Japan to the United States.
Given the situation, do you think Microsoft should sign Sony Japan Studio?
