The Indian Covid variant is 50% more infectious than the UK strain and cases are multiplying so fast that the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, or SAGE is warning that it could cause thousands of deaths by summer.

Infections have doubled in seven days and at least four people have died from the Indian variant.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sending the Army into hotspots in England to assist with mass testing and is also bringing forward second vaccine doses to protect vulnerable groups and those over 50.

The Indian Covid variant has been detected in several regions of Spain, including the Canary Islands, but not the Balearics, but it’s probably only a matter of time before the Indian it’s found in Mallorca.

At the moment, people have to wait between a month and three months for their second jab, but surely the authorities should be bringing forward second doses to make sure people are protected.