QUESTION ANSWER‘Why are pedestrians allowed to walk outside on the street without lighting?’ asks reader Jos Harmsen in the question & answer section of our car editors. “In these dark days they cannot be seen.”

Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘I think there is no public support for obliging pedestrians to use any form of lighting. Personally, I wouldn’t welcome that either. It would restrict people’s freedom of movement. The fact that you are only allowed on the street at night if you have lights on: it feels a bit like a curfew. But you do have a point. It is often difficult for drivers to see pedestrians in the dark. And especially if the weather is bad.

Pedestrians have already been encouraged by the national police to wear reflective material and preferably also lighting. The Dutch Association of Insurers has also emphasized that it is very useful to wear reflective clothing. This poor visibility is a serious problem, especially in rural areas and in areas where footpaths, sidewalks and cycle paths are scarce.

Fortunately, car manufacturers are doing a lot to make cars that are safer for pedestrians and can avoid collisions. They do this, for example, by constantly improving car lighting. This extends further, thanks to LED lamps, among other things, but is also becoming increasingly smarter due to computer technology.

The latest generation of matrix headlights, for example, can illuminate pedestrians even more. At the same time, manufacturers are investing in laser and radar systems that can detect pedestrians from a great distance. Some of these systems look hundreds of meters ahead. If the driver does not brake in time, modern cars can brake themselves and even take over the steering wheel for an evasive manoeuvre.’

