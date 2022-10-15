Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘Yes, I would certainly drive past a garage, where they can put the car on the bridge to inspect the underside. Apparently damage has occurred, judging by the scratches and dents and the noises you have heard. Then it is always wise to have it checked whether any essential parts have been touched. The control systems with warning lights in the dashboard do not monitor all parts of the car.’
Our auto editors answer reader questions every week. Mail your question to Niek Schenk.
