One of the most important aspects of the motor world is Know the mechanics of the car perfect What do you drive. It is possible that on occasion a problem that should be solved, but it is also essential to know How to prevent them and how to put them in.

Performing reviews will often help avoid failures in the car and confirm the security of using it without risk of ruptures or accidents. One of the most common doubts among drivers is periodicity with which the engine oil must be changedsomething to do in due course to avoid possible problems in the vehicle.

To solve this doubt, it is best to go to manufacturers and mechanics, which ensure that It must be renewed every 15,000 or 30,000 kilometers For proper functioning, always depending on the car model and the type of propulsion you use. That distance is usually traveled in one or two years, so that is the date on which it should be changed.

But the time to change the oil is not the same for everyone. When cars exceed fifteen years old, they must be replaced more frequently. John Paul, mechanic in AAA Northeast, With more than forty years of experience In the world of motoring is clear when it should be done.

The expert ensures that regardless of what you travel, it is fundamental Pay attention to manufacturer’s instructionssince not doing so could cause a remarkable deterioration in the motor state of the car. In addition, it is highly recommended to change oil every year to make sure everything works correctly. He also adds that together with the oil, It is also important to change the filter annually.