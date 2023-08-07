Do you want to be able to charge your EV while on holiday? Or do you like to charge somewhere afterwards for an hour every day? Or is it all nonsense?

It’s a holiday, so that means that the entire leasing Netherlands is now on its way with 50 kg of potatoes, 20 liters of long-life milk and 4 jars of peanut butter (with pieces of nuts!) to keep the offspring quiet. Because you have a company car (on which you pay a neat addition) you don’t go out with the Citroen 107 in which you let your husband do the shopping. No, dude, you grab the Enyaq iV, Model Y or any other medium electric crossover that answers all your automotive questions.

Anyway, we are driving more and more electrically. Get used to it. But as it turns out, not all holiday park owners are happy with that! No, it turns out that a person is a creature of habit and actually expects that he can park in front of the door and charge there as well. That turns out not to be the case. Apparently, the holidaymakers find it necessary to charge via the socket, something that is apparently not allowed.

More more more!

In an interview in The Stentor with some park managers it appears that not everyone is aware of the existence of the concept of a business plan. While many parks are trying to improve their charging facilities, there are also a few who think it’s nonsense. The golden comment ‘I don’t have a petrol station for diesel drivers at the park’ is epic and shows an enormous sense of humour, but not really entrepreneurship.

It simply refers to one of the many charging facilities in the Netherlands. That in itself is understandable, but not really acting in the mind of the consumer. Many more electric cars will be added in a relatively short time.

Do you want more charging stations at holiday parks?

One of the bigger advantages of an EV is that you can charge it on location and therefore always leave with a full battery. At night you also load the network less and the electricity is a bit cheaper. So it is indeed very useful.

In addition, it is now clearly another USP if you have a holiday park with sufficient charging stations or charging stations at the cottages. After all, the visitors will select on it.

So the question is now for you dear reader! When choosing your holiday destination, do you take into account the presence of charging stations? Or would you rather spend an hour a day during your holiday at a charging station to top off the MG ZS? Let us know in the comments!

