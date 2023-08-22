Of Anna Cristina Maltagliati

Arterial hypertension is a risk factor that can and must be corrected, trying to reach the values ​​considered optimal. With the most fragile subjects, however, it is necessary to exercise caution, evaluating case by case

Should hypertension be treated with drugs even if asymptomatic?

He answers Anna Cristina MaltagliatiDepartment of Imaging, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan

Arterial hypertension represents one of the main and most common risk factors for cardiovascular disease, with a prevalence of 30-45% in the adult population and up to 60% in subjects over 60 years of age. a frequently asymptomatic condition, may not cause disturbances until the symptoms of the pathologies that can be the consequence appear over time. one of the modifiable risk factors; blood pressure reduction reduces cardiovascular risk and mortality. With therapy, the optimal values ​​for systolic are 120-130 mm Hg, less than 80 mm Hg for diastolic; even in elderly patients systolic blood pressure values ​​around 130 mm Hg are considered ideal. However, particularly in this category of subjects the drop in blood pressure, especially if obtained quickly, can have negative consequences.

The elderly patients Recently some studies have observed how in elderly patients, aggressive treatment of hypertension encountered during a hospitalization for non-cardiovascular problems and not associated with symptoms result in more negative eventssuch as heart and brain ischemia, kidney problems, severe hypotension. Similar findings have already been reported in the past: even one of our studies had documented how the rapid reduction of pressure, obtained with drugs administered intravenously or sublingually, could cause the appearance of alterations in the electrocardiogram indicative of ischemia.

Hospitalization Furthermore, in some particular contexts, such as a hospitalization, hypertension can be linked to contingent factors, for example stress due to the situation itself; it can be transient and normalize with subsequent measurements even without treatment. Certainly, therefore, arterial hypertension is a risk factor that can and must be correctedtrying to reach the values ​​considered optimal. caution is necessary with the most fragile subjects, evaluating case by case; in these, barring special situations, an aggressive therapy, perhaps intravenously, causing a rapid reduction in pressure can have more negative effects than benefits.