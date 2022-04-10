America is experiencing a sports crisis, although, due to the facilities of the tournament, the azulcrema team is climbing positions and will surely enter the playoffs to seek a place in the league. Under the orders of Fernando Ortiz some footballers have raised their level of play. However, the irregular performance of the Eagles in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX suggests that for the next semester there will be profound changes and that the soccer players are being evaluated by the board to know whether or not they continue in the project.
Elements like Jonathan dos Santos, Roger Martínez or Miguel Layún do not have their continuity guaranteed for next season. This is the case of Henry Martín, a forward who has come from more to less with the azulcremas and who could leave the Coapa institution if he does not have a strong finish. The 29-year-old striker arrived at Nido in January 2018 and since then has played 160 games in which he has scored 53 goals and provided 23 assists.
The former Xolos de Tijuana and Venados de Yucatán player had an exciting start with Club América and it seemed that he had everything he needed to succeed Oribe Peralta in the azulcrema discipline. However. Henry has been deflating with the passing of the tournaments.
In Clausura 2022, Martín registers 712 minutes throughout 11 games. The Yucatecan forward averages 64.72 minutes per game. The American forward adds two goals and two assists in the season, that is, he scores every 356 minutes.
The striker is considered by Gerardo Martino as the third striker of the Mexican National Team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. To reach the final list of ‘Tata’, the attacker from Mérida needs to find regularity and return to his goalscoring pace. In America it seems that his stage is about to end. Martín has not been able to be the footballer that was expected.
However, the attacker can find regularity and confidence in another Liga MX team. To meet his goal of reaching the World Cup, it is vital that Henry has minutes and that these are of quality. In America, the fans begin to push for him to be released in the summer. His blunders in recent tournaments have generated annoyance among the fans of the capital team. Martín must leave the azulcrema institution to find new airs.
